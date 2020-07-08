Health officials Wednesday announced a 14th McLennan County death attributed to COVID-19.

The patient, 72-year-old white male, is among the nine people in the county who have died because of the virus since June 18. Five of those died in July. 

The announcement came just two days after the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced the county’s 13th and 14th deaths on July 6.

As of Tuesday, the county had a cumulative total of 2,044 cases, including 1,723 active cases.

Recommended for you

Load comments