Reciting wedding vows somewhere besides a house of worship received blessings, so to speak, from McLennan County commissioners on Tuesday.
In a meeting only slightly longer than a walk down the aisle, commissioners voted to extend the county’s disaster and public health emergency until May 19, making local action match that of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s.
Already, restaurants, non-essential retailers, hair salons and barber shops have been given state approval to reopen with restrictions.
Commissioners’ action Tuesday expanded the definition of “reopened businesses” to include wedding venues not located in churches, congregations or houses of worship. Attendance must not exceed 25% of occupancy.
The expanded version also would apply to businesses that operate wedding reception services but also only at 25% of the total listed occupancy if the reception is held indoors, according to McLennan County Judge Scott Felton’s order, which he signed following the commissioners’ vote.
The action would apply to such venues as The Phoenix Ballroom, Waco Wedding & Events, The Palladium and Castle Heights Bijoux.
“I had weddings scheduled even before all of this hit, and many had to be rescheduled,” said Viviana Smith, whose Castle Heights Bijoux on Washington Avenue opened five years ago to host weddings and other events.
“Generally speaking, yes, we are doing well,” said Smith of the establishment, named for its location within the Castle Heights Neighborhood.
Smith said she’s not sure couples-to-be would want to hold weddings at her place, or any other, if attendance is limited to a quarter of available seating.
“But they really don’t have a choice,” she said. “They can either begin cutting the guest list, or reschedule it for next year.”
Gov. Abbott on Tuesday also announced he was extending the COVID-19 disaster declaration for all Texas counties. “By extending the disaster declaration, we are ensuring that Texas has the resources and capabilities in place to safely and strategically open the state while containing the spread of this virus,” Abbott wrote.
On Monday, May 18, McLennan County’s order may expand again to allow indoor swimming pools to operate at 25% of the total listed occupancy of the pool facility. Outdoor swimming pools may not operate at more than 25% of the normal operating limits as determined by the pool operator.
Also Monday, reopened businesses will expand to include offices, which can operate with five people or 25% of the workforce, whichever is greater, and non-essential manufacturing businesses, also bound to 25% occupancy.
Of interest to many is Monday’s scheduled reopening of gyms and exercise facilities at 25% occupancy, though locker rooms and shower facilities must remain closed. Also on Monday, Gov. Abbott will consider allowing restaurant occupancy to increase from 25% to 50%, his office has announced.
Turning to graduation ceremonies, the county directive states:
- Virtual graduation ceremonies are approved and may proceed in accordance with local plans, the county’s order says.
- Graduation ceremonies during which graduates and their families participate from their vehicles may proceed effective Friday, May 15.
- In-person, outdoor ceremonies may take place in any county on or after May 29. The county’s declaration notes that Abbott’s executive order “is subject to change as underlying public health conditions change.”
In-person indoor ceremonies are not yet allowed.
