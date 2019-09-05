The board of the McLennan County Appraisal District has told Chief Appraiser Andrew Hahn that it will not renew or extend his contract and will seek a new district head.
John Kinnaird, chairman of the appraisal district board, said Thursday that the board has not renewed Hahn's contract, which expires Dec. 31, and does not intend to do so.
"The board just thinks it's time to take the district in a different direction," Kinnaird said.
The board met in August and discussed Hahn's contract in executive session, said County Treasurer Randy Riggs. Kinnaird said no action was taken then, however, the board expects to vote on Hahn's future employment at its meeting (next) Thursday.
"Drew is a very competent chief appraiser and we appreciate the contributions he has made to the district," Riggs said.
Hahn has been chief appraiser in McLennan County since Jan. 1, 2008. He previously was chief appraiser for 13 years in Calhoun County between Galveston and Corpus Christi.
This story will be updated.
(1) comment
Now that's comical: "Drew is a very competent chief appraiser and we appreciate the contributions he has made to the district," Riggs said.
Birds of a feather...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.