Contractors for the city of Mart are expected to start this week on a major two-year infrastructure overhaul that has been several years in the making.
Thursday will mark the start date for $17.5-million in water system and street work backed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, City Administrator Kevin Schaffer said. Officials will meet with each of the four contractors throughout the day and give them the official green light to start their portion of the project.
“This is the starting gun of the race,” Schaffer said. “Each contractor has a certain number of days they have to perform their obligations.”
The project will be the largest in he 2,200-person city's history, said Henry Witt III, a project manager for the MRB Group engineering firm that is coordinating the work. Witt is a former city official who led the city's initial efforts to secure a $5 million USDA grant and a $12 million USDA-backed loan to be paid back over 40 years using tax revenue and revenue from water sales, including to sales other water suppliers in the area. Delays in getting the project started ended up actually giving the city a financial boost, Witt said.
“We started this back in 2013, we were expecting the interest rate on the loan to be north of 3%,” Witt said. “It came down when we were awarded the loan in 2015. The rate was around 2.125%, and that is where it stayed steady until COVID-19 hit and now we are at 1.375%.”
The lower interest rate will save the city $2 million to $3 million over the life of the loan, he said.
The project includes about 4.5 miles of new 16-inch water main, 4.2 miles of new 6- to 12-inch waterlines, a new booster pump station and 500,000-gallon ground-level storage tank, and an overhaul of the water treatment plant.
Schofield Construction has an $8,702,681 contract for work on the water intake system and treatment plant, which is slated to last 550 days. TTE LLC has a $1,646,502 contract for the new booster pump station, with work slated to last 425 days. Kieschnick General Contractors Inc. has a $2,095,899 contract for the water distribution system work, slated to last 365 days. Nelson Lewis Inc. has a $2,426,174.67 contract for the transmission main replacement, slated to last 425 days.
“This feels like everything is a culmination of a lot of years of work, setbacks, a ton of red tape and talking to attorneys, accountants and having a lot of things that we have to go back and verify,” Schaffer said. “It is going to be a great feeling to tell these contractors to start.”
The city, county, state and federal governments all had roles in funding and supporting the project. Schaffer said about 4.5 miles of city streets, many of which are in desperate need for repair, will be replaced as the pipes beneath them are replaced.
“This is the biggest infrastructure project the city has ever undergone and it is going to affect the lives of 2,200 people for the better,” Witt said.
Witt and Schaffer said disruptions are likely because of the size of the project and asked for residents' patience and understanding.
“I can’t even put into words how big this is going to be for the city of Mart,” Schaffer said. “This is a generational project that will affect generations of Mart citizens.”
