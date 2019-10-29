State environmental regulators are again investigating the city of Mart after a landowner next to the sewer plant complained that a leak discharged human waste and trash onto his pasture for nearly two months.
Mart utility crews were on the man’s property on South Waco Street to fix the leak Monday at the direction of Texas Commission on Environmental Quality officials, who inspected the property Oct. 16. TCEQ officials received a complaint Oct. 7 from landowner Larry Kelley, claiming contamination due to an unauthorized discharge.
Kelley, who has about 37 acres just outside the city limits on South Waco Street, watched city workers Monday. He said he made the complaint to TCEQ about a month after he found feminine hygiene products, shredded T-shirts, condoms littering his horse pasture since Labor Day weekend.
“I’ve tried to refrain from getting angry and I am not going to let them make me mad, but it is frustrating,” Kelley said. “I have a couple of easements running across the property where the city has sewer lines and it is their responsibility to maintain those easements or suffer the consequences.”
Kelley said he first called the city Sept. 3, and a city employee came and evaluated the leak. Seeing no followup action, he said he called city officials once a week until Sept. 23, when he spoke to City Administrator Kevin Schaffer, who said the repairs would be done by Sept. 28, Kelley said.
“Nothing was done, so I called TCEQ,” Kelley said.
Andrew Keese, spokesman with TCEQ, confirmed the agency got a complaint Oct. 7. Authorities conducted an onsite investigation of the leak on Oct. 16, which Keese said remains ongoing.
Schaffer said Monday that Kelley’s timeline is not accurate and that the city was not notified of the problem until last week. The city administrator declined the Tribune-Herald’s request for a followup interview Tuesday and did not answer questions about the case sent by email.
Earlier this year, TCEQ levied penalties against the city of Mart for multiple violations at its sewer treatment plant. During the course of the investigation, inspectors noted that spilled sludge was scraped off the ground late last year, packed into the back of a city dump truck and parked near City Hall without a permit to do so.
Mayor Len Williams has said the previous TCEQ enforcement case resulted from a “perfect storm” that involved an absent engineer, two broken solid waste pumps at the plant and residents of the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility flushing pieces of clothing down the toilet.
Williams did not return a phone call and message from the Tribune-Herald on Tuesday.
TCEQ sent a notice of enforcement to the city in March and received a response from the city in August, explaining elements of the violations and correction actions to be taken. TCEQ proposed an order, assessing the city to pay nearly $30,000 in a penalty for the violations after waiving an administrative fee of more than $7,000.
“Settlement negotiations are continuing with the city, including discussions regarding supplemental environmental project,” Keese said in an email. “SEPs (Supplemental Environmental Projects) are environmentally beneficial projects that a respondent agrees to undertake in settlement of an enforcement action. Dollars directed toward approved SEPs may be used to offset assessed penalties in enforcement actions.”
Meanwhile, city is poised to begin an overhaul of the city’s water system and streets in December after receiving a $17.5 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture funding.
Speaking about the leak on his property, Kelley said he was frustrated with the city and leadership for not maintaining sewer lines. He said he and his wife had picked up trash for weeks and moved their quarter horses around their property to steer them away from the trash.
He said by Tuesday, most of the work was completed, just about eight weeks shy of his first complaint.
“This is not their (city workers’) fault and I appreciate the work they doing out here,” Kelley said. “I can maneuver my horses if I have to, so it hasn’t been that kind of a headache, but it is annoying that they have this out here and no one is maintaining it.”
