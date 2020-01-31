The Mart City Council will meet Monday night to discuss the employment of Mart Police Chief Albert Cavazos, who has been the subject of three complaints by elected officials or the city administrator since Cavazos started the job less than seven months ago.
The agenda for Monday’s special called meeting includes discussion and possible action “including disciplinary action or termination of Chief of Police Albert Cavazos.” The council will go into executive session, closed to the public, to discuss personnel matters and consult with an attorney. It would reconvene in open session to take any action on the matter.
The meeting will start at 7 p.m. Monday at Mart City Hall, 112 N. Commerce St. It will open with a public comment period. The only action item on the agenda other than Cavazos’ employment is an unspecified variance at a residential address.
Cavazos started with Mart in mid-June, and City Administrator Kevin Schaffer filed the first complaint against him, in early October. The complaint followed Cavazos’ hire of a former Marlin officer while the officer was under investigation by Texas Rangers. The former officer was indicted in Falls County last fall and later resigned from his post in Mart.
The city council placed Cavazos on six months probation as chief at the time. Schaffer, who did not return a call from the Tribune-Herald on Friday, stated in his complaint that he had “lost confidence” in Cavazos’ ability to lead the department.
On Jan. 14, the Mart Independent School District Board of Trustees filed a complaint stating the chief failed to protect and serve Mart schools when a social media threat was made against the school. Cavazos arrested the student, but trustees wrote that Cavazos did not arrange adequate police presence at the school before or immediately after the arrest. They also said they struggled to get cooperation from the police department.
Mart ISD Superintendent Betsy Burnett said city staff requested she attend Monday’s meeting, and she expects to speak during the executive session. Burnett said she believes improvements can be made in how the school district and local police work together.
“I want to make sure the school receives the services we need to protect our students and staff,” Burnett said. “I believe this has to be reconcilable, and we are going to find a solution or we are going to keep working to find one.”
The city has not received a formal response from Cavazos regarding the school district’s complaint, Schaffer wrote in an email Friday.
Councilman Trevor Baize submitted a complaint against Cavazos last week, questioning what he described as the chief’s decision not to cooperate with Limestone County law enforcement officials’ search for a man wanted for questioning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.