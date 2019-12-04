Marlin Police Chief Lawrence McCall hit the ground running Wednesday morning, fewer than 12 hours after being sworn in.
Marlin City Council members welcomed McCall as the head of the police department during Tuesday's city council meeting. Coming to Marlin after serving 12 years as a deputy in the Dallas County Constable's Office, McCall said he is eager to serve the Falls County community.
"I look forward to the opportunities to lead the department onward and upward," McCall said Wednesday. "I am going to start with transparency and knowing that we have to start with ourselves and then venture out and help the community to show we are here to help them."
As one of his first duties, McCall visited Marlin Independent School District schools to introduce himself to administrators and visit with students. He said he hopes those key introductions will help in furthering his take on community policing and engagement.
"I shook hands with kids and I wanted to make sure they knew we are here for them," McCall said. "I am not here to take anyone's place but I am here to set a foundation of true leadership, transparency and to assist any way I can."
McCall takes the lead of the Marlin Police Department after former Chief Nathan Sodek shot and killed himself Aug. 23 when Texas Rangers went to his Bruceville-Eddy home to speak with him as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into Sodek's conduct.
Marlin City Manager Cedric Davis, a certified peace officer, stepped in and served as interim police chief after Sodek's death. Davis said McCall was the best choice to lead the department.
"I believe we made the right pick and he's already hit the ground running," Davis said. "When I first came to Marlin, I put in standards and I meant that so I needed a guy who would uphold those standards. I know we picked the right guy."
McCall and Davis agreed the city needs a strong leader who will also take the role as a mentor for younger officers, department heads and residents. McCall said although the city and police department are still coping with difficulties, he is ready to join a strong leadership team that is already in place.
"I understand the tragedy and mishaps with the cities in the past, but I know we have great core of leaders in the city of Marlin now," he said. "I just want to do my part and help while I am here."
