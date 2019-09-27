The city of Marlin has narrowed a field of 11 police chief applicants to 5 semifinalists, City Manager Cedric Davis said. The city hopes to have a new chief in place in the next month, Davis said.
The 5 remaining applicants' names have not been released, but they are from Dallas, Houston, Mart and Italy, Texas, and have law enforcement experience ranging from 15 to 42 years, Davis said.
They will meet with city officials Tuesday to discuss their vision for the city, he said. Officials are planning a complete overhaul of the department.
Davis has been serving as interim chief since the death of former Chief Nathan Sodek last month. Sodek killed himself when Texas Rangers went to his house as part of a criminal investigation of Sodek's conduct. A former Marlin officer was arrested last week on an official oppression charge stemming from his time in Marlin.
Marlin Mayor Carolyn Lofton said the new chief will help the city move forward.
"In an effort to improve the quality and integrity of city leadership personnel, we are elated to have the opportunity to meet and converse with the distinguished law enforcement officials that have made it to this stage of the hiring process," Lofton said in a press release. "I believe that the positive path we are taking to move Marlin forward has generated the interest of quality individuals who are committed to assisting us in our efforts."
