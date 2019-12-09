Chip and Joanna Gaines have hired experienced artisans to restore a 126-year-old church building, but their plans to move it across downtown could cost the building its historical designation.
Heritage Restorations, known for relocating old timber barns to sites to sites including Magnolia Market at the Silos, is already restoring woodwork in the former Second Presbyterian Church at 510 N. 13th Street. The firm plans to move the church building piece by piece next year to the silo complex at Eighth Street and Webster Avenue.
Waco’s Historic Landmark Preservation Commission last month approved a “certificate of appropriateness” for the alterations. The Gaineses’ firm, Magnolia Vacation Rentals LLC, bought the old church in 2017 and last year announced plans to use it as a centerpiece of the silo property expansion.
The building will be used as a quiet place for guests to reflect, and won’t be available to rent for events.
“They have already produced the full architectural plan set which matches the current structure,” the application to the commission states. “They have also begun work on restoring the pews, balusters, and other woodwork inside the space that will be built back into the structure.”
The church is designated as a historic landmark by the local historic commission, but could lose that status once it’s moved.
Baylor Museum Studies Department Chairman Kenneth Hafertepe, who serves on the commission, said regulations for national historical designations don’t allow relocation. Waco’s local regulations are slightly different and could allow for the building to regain its status once the project is complete.
“The site on which a building is constructed is an important part of its history,” Hafertepe said. “The fact that the church is where it is reflects the direction Waco was growing at the time. People were moving to that area, and Waco was growing in that northwestern direction.”
Hafertepe said when buildings are moved, it’s most often for educational purposes. That’s often the case with historic villages, like the Governor Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village at the Mayborn Museum.
“The ideal is to keep a building on its original site and restore it,” Hafertepe said.
Hafertepe said from his personal perspective, moving a building is less than ideal.
“At the same time, I think it’s a building that has been vacant for some time, has been subjected to vandalism, and I think it’s endangered because of that,” Hafertepe said. “To do nothing is to leave the building in a very precarious state.”
Caleb Titley, a partner with Heritage Restorations, said the firm has relocated about 500 buildings in the last 22 years. Its specialty is taking apart, reassembling and restoring centuries-old timber-framed barns.
He said the church building’s interior is in “very good” shape, aside from some expected cracking and splitting.
“We’re stripping things away,” Titley said. “There’s over a century of dust and wear on these benches.”
Titley said the building will have to be carefully taken down, piece by piece, and some elements will have to be reconstructed.
“Heritage Restoration was contracted to reproduce that building in its new location in as close to the original form as possible,” Titley said. “That started by producing a set of architectural documents that is precisely modeling the building as it sits. We will use that set of documents to reproduce it in its new location.”
In the meantime, the restoration team is trying to dig up information about the origin of the pews and wooden millwork.
“I suspect that in 1893, everything was done locally, but we’re still delving into historical research,” Titley said.
The building’s bell-tower will be taken down in one piece, restored and then put back in place once the building is moved to the Silos. Heritage will also have to remove and restore trim and flooring made of heart pine.
“Longleaf pine was very popular at the time,” Titley said. “While it was a softwood and relatively easy to work with, it’s extraordinarily durable.”
The building was constructed in 1893. Hafertepe said a Waco Morning News article listed an “R.H. Dodson” as the architect, but he suspects this was a mistake. He said the article should have named well-known Waco architect W.C. Dodson, an architect who designed courthouses in Hill and Coryell Counties and assisted J. Riely Gordon in the design of the McLennan County Courthouse.
“It’s a very old surviving Waco church,” Hafertepe said. “There are just not many that are older.”
He said St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, built in 1879, is the oldest.
The building on 13th Street housed a Seventh-Day Adventist church in the 1920s. Later, the building housed the nondenominational Waco Community Church operated, where Dallas-based radio preacher German P. “Dixie Fireball” Comer served as the pastor from 1964 to 1989. New Beginnings Church briefly occupied the structure in the early 2000s, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald.
Hafertepe said the church is a good example of the late Gothic Revival style, and its wooden frame makes it stand out among Waco churches, which are mostly brick or stone.
“This is a simpler building, but probably harder to maintain because of that,” Hafertepe said.
The committee recommended that Magnolia attempt to restore the building’s original stained glass windows. Magnolia’s original plan would replace them with double-paned glass patterned to mimic the original pattern, but without color, a less expensive workaround.
“They’re considered very much a character-giving feature of the building,” Hafertepe said. “I know a number of committee members were concerned.”
Hafertepe said an addition at the back of the church, built in the 1950s or ’60s, won’t be moved with the main structure.
