On a warm late winter afternoon on Center Street in downtown Lorena, a postal worker made deliveries while a black-and-white dog bounded down the street toward children walking home from school.
The sunlight glowed off the purple-painted Village Lamp Lighter lamp shop, and across the street, flowerpots hung from the iron balconies at Just For You Antiques & Interiors.
It is the same idyllic small-town scene that Just For You shop owner Linda Graves has seen from her porch for 27 years. She and her husband live upstairs from the shop, and they still love life in this town of about 1,800 residents on Interstate 35.
“It feels like home, it truly does, and I like the small town feeling,” Graves said. “Everyone knows who each other are, and it’s a safe community where children can still feel a part of the community.”
It is that small-town feeling that city of Lorena officials are hoping to preserve even as they brace for an unprecedented growth spurt in the next decade and beyond.
If developers follow through with planned subdivisions around town, the population could easily climb to 5,000 in the next decade, City Manager Joseph Pace said. Projects include a site the city plans to annex soon at Rosenthal Parkway and Birdie Lane, where Loera Home Builders plans to build 198 homes valued at more than $500,000 each.
The Lorena City Council this past week appointed more than a dozen residents to a "Tomorrow Committee" to help guide future development and finalize a staff-generated comprehensive plan that is in draft form.
The committee will focus on efforts to revitalize downtown, support the Lorena Independent School District, add to city infrastructure, bolster the tax base and build on the city's history.
“I think the grand vision for Lorena is to keep the city going and to make it bigger and better,” Pace said. "We want downtown to be a draw for the community and grow city improvements, but keep that small town feel here in Lorena."
The committee will look at current and future land uses and ideas for community gathering spaces.
“We want (downtown) to be the draw of the community," said Brad Wetzel, a planning and zoning board member, local real estate agent and Tomorrow Committee member. "In 10 years, we are hoping the city center, which is Center Street, to have that more developed with more amenities for the community."
The comprehensive plan outlines the idea of a trail system reaching the schools, McBrayer Park and downtown.
That goal got a boost earlier this year when the city received a $1.4 million grant from the Texas Department of Transportation for the Lorena Downtown Streetscape Revitalization project. The grant, which requires a 20% funding match from the city, would make downtown sidewalks, parking and public access ways compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.
“The city council, chamber of commerce, economic development corporation, Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization and most of the downtown business owners supported this initiative,” Pace said. “I was initially told that this particular project would not be decided for approximately three years. We will begin looking for ways to fund the 20% local match.”
The city also received a $781,867 Safe Routes to School grant to build 3,168 feet of sidewalks connecting residential areas to Lorena Elementary School and Lorena Middle School.
The committee will also look at building Lorena's brand by digging into the history of the town that was created in 1854. The parents of prominent settler Lorena Westbrook named the city in her honor.
In 1884, the city had a general store, two grocery stores, and about 150 residents, according to the city’s comprehensive plan. By 1890, agricultural activity helped it grow to include a hotel, a school, a steam cotton gin and gristmill, two churches, three general stores and about 250 residents.
The completion of I-35 through town gave the economy another boost. But over the past 60 years, the pace of growth in Lorena has fallen behind other towns in the Waco area. In recent years, that has been partially because of the limitations of its infrastructure, especially sewer. The state of Texas in 2007 imposed a growth moratorium on the city because of insufficient sewer capacity, lifting it five years later when the regional sewer system completed the Bull Hide Creek wastewater plant.
In the past two years, the city has used a new Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to build $4 million worth of utility improvements.
The completion of an I-35 expansion through Lorena in 2016 also gave the city a boost.
Wetzel, who lives in Lorena, said first-time buyers are moving to Lorena, namely for Lorena ISD, and older couples are moving out to Lorena to get out of the Waco hustle and bustle.
“We are a microcosm of our community and it is just a really amazing community in Lorena, so the school district is just a by-product of that,” Lorena ISD Superintendent Joe Kucera said. “We are going to be a large 3A school district next year and we are at a sweet spot in our district where we can offer a lot of things, but we are still small enough that our students get to do the things and activities they want to do."
