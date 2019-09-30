A lengthy search has led city officials to choose a veteran San Antonio zoo official as Cameron Park Zoo's next director.
Chris Vanskike will begin as zoo director Nov. 18, just two weeks after a $14.5 million county bond referendum to expand and approve the zoo.
Vanskike has worked for 21 years at the historic San Antonio Zoo, where he is now vice president of operations, facilities and construction.
Vanskike said he is eager to come to Waco and make an impact on its natural habitat zoo, which opened in 1993. The zoo attracted more than 360,000 visitors last year.
"(Waco) has an amazing zoo," Vanskike said in a phone interview Monday. "The Cameron Park Zoo has an excellent reputation within the AZA (Association of Zoos & Aquariums) community, and from what I can tell, and in the hearts of the community members and visitors to Waco."
Vanskike, 52, said he is eager to come to Central Texas and "hit the ground" running by getting to know the zoo and its staff. He said his short-term goals will be to listen to staff in making any future plans moving forward.
Cameron Park Zoo has been without an official zoo director since Jim Fleshman resigned in April 2018, after city officials raised issues of the zoo's financial controls and its management culture.
The Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society, which previously funded Fleshman's salary, signed a new contract with the city this year that makes the zoo director a city position. The zoo society is expected to hire an executive director to support the city director's work.
The zoo’s general curator, Johnny Binder, has served as interim director as city officials and the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society found a permanent replacement. He will now be promoted to deputy director.
"We appreciate Johnny Binder’s service as interim director,” City Manager Wiley Stem said in a press release. “As our new fiscal year begins, he will be free to focus on his role as the zoo’s deputy director, managing the care of over 1,700 animals representing 300 species from around the world, ensuring a positive relationship with the Zoological Society, and continue to support the conservation of multiple species around the world, a role he is passionate about.”
McLennan County commissioners have called for a Nov. 5 bond referendum for the zoo. Among the new attractions would be a $4.5 million exhibit showcasing endangered blackfooted African penguins. An education and veterinary complex would carry a combined $8.3 million price tag.
"I have heard of some recent expansion plans and I obviously would be very excited about using my capital construction experience up here," Vanskike said. "I want to get to know the zoo staff and the community and get to know how I can better serve the community, accomplishing the goals that are set forth. I can't wait to get started."
The nonprofit San Antonio Zoo dates back to 1914, when Col. George W. Brackenridge donated animals for park land he had deeded to the city. The zoo today has 750 species on 56 acres, attracting more than 1 million guests a year.
