Local officials are urging precautions against COVID-19 for anyone planning to participate in a demonstration in the name of George Floyd on Saturday at the Waco Suspension Bridge.
Nationwide protests demanding racial justice that were sparked by Floyd’s killing May 25 at the hands of Minneapolis police officers come as Waco and the rest of the nation try to get businesses running again without giving new pathways for the coronavirus to spread. Gathering increases the risk of infection, so wearing masks and other steps become even more important during the demonstrations, officials said during a weekly virtual press conference Wednesday.
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver commended Wacoans for their peaceful demonstrations this past weekend, the largest bringing more than 400 participants to the park area near the Suspension Bridge at University Parks Drive. Another is planned there at 4 p.m. Saturday.
“I forced myself to watch the video of his murder,” Deaver said. “I didn’t want to, but I felt like I had to. It made me sick. It was one of the most brutal, outrageous, despicable and tragic things I have ever seen.”
Grief over Floyd’s slaying and the ongoing pandemic can take a combined toll on a person’s mental health, McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said.
“Take care of yourself,” Felton said. “Dr. Griggs will tell you good health practices are always smart, but especially at a time like this.”
Waco Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said anyone participating in Saturday’s demonstration must consider the risk posed by COVID-19, which makes gathering in large crowds for any reason dangerous.
“Just by virtue of assembling, you do increase your risk of getting the virus,” Griggs said.
He said gathering outside rather than inside, wearing face coverings, socially distancing as much as possible and using hand sanitizer frequently can all help reduce risk. Demonstrators should also take extra care to not share signs or markers with anyone who is not a member of their household.
“Remember that more droplets are expelled when yelling or talking really loudly,” Griggs said.
He also said anyone passing out bottled water should take extra care when doing so, and use either hand sanitizer or gloves.
“I’m glad to hear there are individuals thinking of others and taking care of others by bringing water,” Griggs said.
He said he also would recommended wearing sunscreen, carrying identification and a list of emergency numbers just in case, as well as bringing more than enough water for the duration of the demonstration.
Griggs said the COVID-19 death rate in Texas has steadily decreased, though case counts have increased nationwide and statewide. He also confirmed that a person living at Lakeshore Village Healthcare Center suspected to have COVID-19 received a second test, which came back negative. The other residents and staff also tested negative, though 30 tests are still pending.
“We must be vigilant about outcomes pertaining to the virus as it impacts all of us, and we must ensure that inequality in health outcomes are avoided,” Griggs said.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced Wednesday that two more county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 123 and the number of active cases to eight. Four county residents have died of the disease, and 111 have recovered. One local person is hospitalized and in critical condition. The health district is actively monitoring 45 people who have either tested positive or been in close contact with someone who has. As of Tuesday, 7,779 tests had been conducted on residents of the county.
Waco libraries and community centers will start reopening June 15, after remaining closed since local emergency orders took effect in March. When they reopen, library hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Curbside service will continue through 5:30 p.m. at all four library branches. Deaver said the limited hours make time for library staff to quarantine returned material. Visitors can browse, check out material and use computers that are now spaced 6 feet apart.
Outdoor city park pavilions, indoor facilities and park areas are now available for rental. Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers also will reopen June 15 with limited hours and with social distancing measures in place, and not all rooms will be open to the public. Locker rooms and game rooms will remain closed until further notice and The Harrison Center and Sul Ross Center will remain closed to senior programming until further notice, according to a city press release.
Also June 15, organized sports will be allowed on city property, and the Riverbend Park baseball and softball complex will reopen for practices and tournaments.
Deaver said with Cameron Park Zoo, Magnolia Market at the Silos and other attractions reopening, he is expecting another influx of tourists, and the strategic communications team headed by city Council Member Hector Sabido and Waco Foundation spokesperson Natalie Kelinske is working on a plan to inform tourists about how to visit Waco safely.
“Having tourists come back to our city is something we need for our economy, but we need to do that in a safe way,” Deaver said. “We are not doing anything to either actively encourage or discourage tourists, but we have, obviously, many attractions that will attract tourists.”
Griggs said the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center and statnews.com provide reputable information related to the virus.
“There’s so much misinformation right now that’s circulating on social media,” Griggs said.
He said the Texans Recovering Together program provides free and anonymous counseling. Anyone in need of immediate assistance can call the hotline at 866-752-3451.
“Physical distance can lead to isolation and exacerbate that sense of being alone,” Griggs said.
Deaver said unemployed residents looking for help can explore resources at covidwaco.com under “business resources” and “community resources” and can try the Texas Workforce Commission and the Economic Opportunities Advancement Corp. The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce, Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce also provide resources to businesses, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.