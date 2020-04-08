Hospital capacity to treat COVID-19 patients revealed during press conference

Local health officials Wednesday released data that the Waco City Council had sought on the capacity of McLennan County to handle a possible surge of COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of the Family Health Center, outlined the numbers at a joint virtual press conference headed by Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver and McLennan County Judge Scott Felton.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, leaving the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 62, 32 of which are still active. Of those cases, 8 have been hospitalized, 29 have recovered and one has died. Four patients remain in critical condition. The health district is actively monitoring 85 people, up from 78 Tuesday, which includes those who have tested positive and their close contacts.
Griggs began by giving a presentation outlining preventative measures hospitals and clinics have been taking, and said local hospitals report their numbers to the Heart of Texas Regional Advisory Council.
“The hospitals have given HOTRAC their full support to release this information, and regular updates will be forthcoming,” Griggs said.
There are a total 54 ICU beds in local hospitals, 40 of which are in use, 66 ventilators, 12 of which are in use, and a total of 521 hospital beds with room to expand. He said Baylor Scott and White, Hillcrest and Ascension Providence feel “comfortable” with their supplies of masks, gloves and face shields.
“However in the case of a major surge of critical COVID-19 cases these hospitals could more than double their capacity of ICU beds,” Griggs said.
In addition, the Emergency Operations Center has distributed 25,000 eye shields, 12,000 N95 masks, 44,000 surgical masks, 4,000 homemade masks.
He cited the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which recently changed their projections for Texas projections based on social distancing and shelter in place orders.
“The new projections are very reassuring,” Griggs said. “If we continue to be diligent about our social distancing and don’t deviate from our shelter-in-place, we are far more likely to avoid the kind of disastrous circumstances we have seen and have been reading about in New York and other hot spots.”
During the subsequent press Q and A, Griggs said their original projections were based on data from Wuhan, China, then later data from Europe and the United States. He said
“In Texas we have seen the peak number of deaths…decrease some,” Griggs said.
He said now Texas is projected to hit its peak number of cases April 19, and highest number of deaths per day at 66 deaths on April 25.
“There are other groups that are looking at modeling as well, and one group out of UT Austin modeled for higher peaks and a much later peak, but that’s based on data that admittedly might be a little outdated now,” Griggs said.
Griggs urged everyone to continue to stay home, for the sake of those who are more vulnerable to the virus.
Felton spoke next. He said keeping emergency orders consistent between the city and the county is important to keeping everyone safe and minimizing confusion.
“This is not over, we’re going to have a lot more hard decisions to make,” Felton said. “They’re going to be based on the medical, economic and psychological.”
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver announced some parks facilities will close, including all playgrounds, exercise equipment, Sul Ross Skate Park, basketball courts, tennis courts, horseshoe pits at Brazos Park East, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, disc golf courses and water fountains at various parks.
“We certainly want our citizens to get out and enjoy the parks but these facilities have proven impossible to maintain adequate social distance at,” Deaver said. “We’re always having to need the balance the importance of exercise and mental health against the risks of COVID-19.”
Deaver said the city will try to keep walking trails and the river walk open, but it hinges on people following the rules and social distancing when they use them.
Working teams: Business and financial recovery, health response and coordination, social services and coordination and communication
“It’s amazing to me the great work they’ve already gotten done,” Deaver said.
Deaver also spoke about the four task forces formed by Waco City Council members and local experts focused on four areas: healthcare response, headed by District 3 Councilman John Kinnaird and Griggs; business and financial recover headed by District 5 Councilman Jim Holmes and KSR president Sarah Roberts; communication headed by District 2 Councilman Hector Sabido and Natalie Kelinske with the Waco Foundation; and social services and education, headed by District 1 Councilwoman Andrea Barefield, Housing Director Galen Price and Prosper Waco CEO Suzii Paynter.
“The reason we put those in place is because city government and county government can’t solve all the problems and all the issues that are arising in our community, but we have wonderful community partners that we are able to reach out to. They work in these areas, they know how to attack these problems.”
During the subsequent press Q and A, Deaver answered a question about McLennan County not releasing demographic details along with its reported cases, and said the information would become available within the next few days.
“I know there was concern at the beginning of this outbreak that if we released specific demographic information including age, sex and race while there weren’t many cases… that it would become too easy to identity who that particular person was within a neighborhood or community,” Deaver said.
G.W Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry, 49, died from COVID-19 complications in a Waco hospital March 31. He was the first McLennan County resident to die of causes related to COVID-19. A public viewing for Perry will be held Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., and a graveside service will be held Saturday from 9 to 9:30 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. Fifth St. Only 10 people will be allowed inside the tent at the graveside service.
Meanwhile, the Bell County Public Health District reported three new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s total at 74, according to the district’s website. Bell County has reported two COVID-19-related deaths.
Limestone County reported one new case Wednesday — a man in his late 30s to early 40s. It is unknown at this time if the case is travel-related or if the man has been hospitalized, according to the Limestone County Emergency Management Office. The county has reported seven total cases and one COVID-19-related death as of Wednesday.
Statewide, at least 177 people had died from complications related to the coronavirus as of noon Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Another 1,491 COVID-19 patients were in Texas hospitals.
Texas had reported 9,353 COVID-19 cases in 167 counties, according to the state health department website. That includes 12 confirmed cases in Coryell County, six cases in Hill County and one case in Falls County, as of noon Wednesday. Those numbers do not include Wednesday’s new cases in McLennan, Bell or Limestone counties.
