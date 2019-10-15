McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen’s goal to have the 2019 legislative session be the worst in history for cities and counties came true, after a secret recording of Bonnen’s conversation with a conservative activist was released Tuesday.
Bonnen’s comments come from an hourlong, secretly recorded June meeting in the Capitol with Michael Quinn Sullivan, a conservative activist and chief executive of lobbying firm Empower Texans. The transcript and audio of the conversation were posted on Sullivan’s website Tuesday. The speaker portrayed local government leaders as incompetent and said he intended for cities and counties to endure a legislative session that would hamstring them.
State Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, and then-GOP caucus chair, also participated in the secretly recorded conversation, which happened less than a month after the legislative session wrapped up.
“Let me tell you something,” Bonnen said. “In this office and in the conference room on that end, any mayor, county judge that was dumba-- enough to come meet with me, I told them with great clarity, my goal is for this to be the worst session in the history of the Legislature for cities and counties.”
“I hope the next session’s even worse,” Burrows said.
“And I’m all for that,” Bonnen said.
Burrows later said in the recording that “we hate cities and counties.”
Felton said Bonnen got his way but that he would continue to work for the taxpayers who elected him.
“I’m going to keep my dumba-- working for the taxpayers of McLennan County,” he said. “We’ve got the ability to do as well in any county, even though we’re a bunch of dumba--es.”
Felton said one piece of legislation that hurt cities and counties this session was the 3.5% revenue cap placed on many cities, counties and other taxing entities. He said it is a major change to the way local governments operate and has left many of these entities unsure of how their budgets will work when the law takes effect next year.
“We’re taking this year’s budget that we just passed and we’re applying next year’s rules to it to give us an indication of what kind of challenges we’ll have this coming year,” Felton said.
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver was not immediately available for comment Tuesday afternoon. He was in a city council meeting.
Texas Municipal League Executive Director Bennett Sandlin said in a statement that Texas needs “leaders who will work constructively with other elected officials, instead of trying to intimidate and punish them.”
“All Texans, especially the mayors and county judges who Dennis Bonnen referred to as ‘dumba-- enough to meet’ with him, now know what we are dealing with,” Sandlin said. “It is shocking to hear a state official express such animosity toward the cities and counties in his own state. Our message to Speaker Bonnen is Texans live in Texas cities, and it’s appalling he fails to recognize that pursuing his personal vendetta will ultimately harm Texans who live in our cities.
“If he intends to make things worse for Texas cities next session, legislators should have the courage to reject being bullied and be free to do what they think is best for their districts without fear of reprisals. Texas became a great state because we had leaders with a positive vision who wanted to build great cities, not destroy them.”
