McLennan County’s jail supervisor is joining a new statewide task force studying best practices for the detention of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards appointed McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Ricky Armstrong to the eight-member panel, which is tasked with studying “current policies and procedures, barriers to accommodations and justice, best practices used in other states, policies that would improve jail standards, and any other issue the task force considers appropriate.”

It then must send a report to state officials by Dec. 1 outlining its findings and proposing any new law it sees as fit for the state Legislature to consider.

“I am big in the mental health community, and IDD inmates in custody in our jail has always been an issue,” Armstrong said. “It will be a huge benefit to come up with best practices for IDD individuals.”

The Legislature mandated the task force with a new law that advanced as House Bill 3116 in the past legislative session.

Armstrong has overseen operations at the McLennan County Jail since 2015 and took on the same role for the neighboring Jack Harwell Detention Center in October when the county took over its operation from a for-profit company.

“He (Armstrong) is very sensitive with people with mental disabilities and also physical disabilities,” Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. “Our job is just as much to keep our inmates safe as the public and I can think of no better person to be appointed to a task force like this.”

