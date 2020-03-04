The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and local health care providers have formed a response team to monitor any possible cases of COVID-19, although there are no diagnosed cases of the disease in the county.
Ascension Providence, Baylor Scott & White and the Waco Family Health Center have joined the health district in forming the McLennan County Leadership Response Team that will meet weekly to assess the outbreak in the country and plan the local response, according to a city of Waco press release. The outbreak is caused by a member of the coronavirus family, which is similar to viruses that led to SARS and MERS outbreaks in the past.
"We are actively monitoring patients for risk factors and working to ensure our local health care system is prepared to respond to the situation as it unfolds. … This is a rapidly evolving situation and the response team will provide updated information as it becomes available," the press release states.
The risks of COVID-19 for healthy people are "relatively low and recovery is high," according to the press release. To stay healthy, the response team recommends people follow the same steps they do to prevent other viral infections during flu season, including washing their hands and staying home when sick.
Also, the risk for people who "have not traveled to an effected area or have not had contact with someone with COVID-19" is low, and any respiratory symptoms people may experience are more likely to be the flu or another illness, the press release states. The response team does not recommend healthy people wear face masks. Only those instructed by a doctor to do so should wear a face mask, leaving the supply available to health care workers and others taking care of people infected with the disease.
Most cases of COVID-19 are not severe, but the risk is greater for older people and those with chronic conditions or comprised immune systems. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Anyone diagnosed wtih COVID-19 may be asked by their doctor or the health district to stay at home to slow the spread of the virus.
People with questions about the disease can call the Public Health Information Line at 750-1890 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
No vaccine exists to prevent COVID-19 infection. The response team states in the press release that the best way to prevent infection is to avoid exposure to the virus by following these recommendations:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with 60%-95% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in a lined trash can.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with regular household products.
