Waco attorney Susan Kelly took a slight edge in fundraising over three other judicial candidates vying to succeed the retiring 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother.
In reports filed this week with the Texas Ethics Commission for the period covering July 1 to Dec. 31, Kelly, 57, reported 95 individual donations totaling $30,625, while listing $20,694 in campaign expenditures.
Kelly, Kristi DeCluitt, Thomas West and Michael Flynn are seeking the Republican nomination to replace Strother, the criminal court judge who faces mandatory retirement at the end of 2020. There is no Democratic candidate in the race.
DeCluitt, 49, reported 44 individual contributions totaling $19,571 and $9,688 in expenditures for the period.
West, 54, reported 43 individual contributions totaling $17,700, while he reported spending $21,795.
Flynn, 59, reported three donations totaling $430, with expenses totaling $15,317 for the reporting period.
Kelly, a former prosecutor and appeals court staff attorney, listed $1,000 donations from retired Judge Bill Vance; attorney Stephen Beard; commercial real estate broker Bland Cromwell; entrepreneur Richard Downs; attorney Walt Fair; AV Pro sales manager Amy Jackson; retiree Nancy Lacy; real estate agent Kara Neely; attorney Kristen Parker; physician Thomas Patton; and Robinson Property Co. owner Clifton Robinson.
Kelly reported $500 donations from retired Judge George Allen; Falls County District Attorney Jody Gilliam; attorney Rick Bostwick; retired businessman Hack Branch; retired teacher Winfred Emmons; Kerrville attorney Elizabeth Jesko; real estate broker Stewart Kelly; insurance agent Cynthia Miller; college instructor Becky Parker; accountant Cynthia Peterson; Dallas attorney George Quesada; security company owner Cathy Restivo; auto dealership president Amy Roberts; Kerrville attorney Clay Steadman; and Waco attorney Angela Tekell.
DeCluitt, a Waco assistant city attorney, former justice of the peace and former prosecutor, reported $1,000 donations from U.S. Rep. Bill Flores; attorney Walt Fair; real estate investor Judson Griffis; businessman Greg Jones; businessman Jimmie Kerr; hotel president Kary Lalani; physician Russell McClellan; and insurance executive Jason Youens.
DeCluitt reported $500 donations from businessman Brad Burney; Callahan and King law firm; business owner Greg Evans; psychotherapist Kathleen Geiger; bank Senior VP Jim Holmes; bank board chairman Monte Hulse; auto dealer Peter Kultgen; hotel CEO Munir Lalani; financial services owner Paul McClinton; attorney Calvin McLean; Paul J. Christensen and Associates; retiree Greg Salome; investment company president Terry Stevens; financial services company owner Heyward Taylor; and retiree Langston Wood.
West, a defense attorney and former prosecutor, reported $1,000 donations from bail bond company owner Joe Ash; PJC Properties owner Pat Curry; home builder Fred Dewald; investor Louise Dolly; businessman Bo Johnson; bank CEO and owner William Nesbitt Jr.; attorney Gerald Villarrial; and retiree Sue Watson.
He reported $500 donations from attorney Andy McSwain; bail bond company owner Charles Pickens Jr.; business owner Scott Salmans; construction company owner Jimmy Saulters; and $700 from CWTP owner David Willie.
Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant colonel who served 34 years, reported a $200 donation and two $100 donations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.