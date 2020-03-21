The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in McLennan County increased by three Saturday, bringing the total to 16, The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Saturday afternoon.
The three new positive tests each were conducted in private labs, according to a health district press release.
The first six local cases of the disease were reported Wednesday, a day after Mayor Kyle Deaver declared a public health emergency that required the closure of bars and in-restaurant dining, as well as gyms, pool halls, bowling alleys and similar spaces. Similar measures are in place at the county and state levels and in other nearby cities.
The Waco City Council will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday to consider extending the disaster declaration and public health emergency issued earlier this week in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The initial declaration is valid for seven days, through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
When Mayor Kyle Deaver made the initial declaration, he said he would recommend the council extend it at least through the end of the month.
Deaver will be present in-person at City Hall, but all other council members will attend virtually. The meeting room will not be open to the public, but the meeting will be broadcast on the Waco City Cable Channel, cable channel 10, and live-streamed at wccc.tv.
The agenda is available at waco-texas.com/council. Written public comments and requests to comment by phone during the meeting can be made on the city website, and links to the comment form are included in the online agenda. For staff assistance signing up, email citysecretary@wacotx.gov or call 750-5750.
Officials first confirmed Thursday that the virus had been contracted locally. They have continued to emphasize the need for social distancing.
There are an additional 34 pending tests that have been reported to the health district, and 20 tests have come back negative, bringing the total number of tests reported to the health district to 70.
Not all pending tests conducted in private labs are reported to the health district.
"Anyone experiencing fever, cough and difficulty breathing should call or visit their health care provider’s website first for screening," the press release states. "Ascension, Baylor Scott & White and the Family Health Center have online screening forms for COVID-19 and will accept new patients and people without insurance."
