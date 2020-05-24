McLennan County residents have about seven extra months to respond to the 2020 census without getting a visit from a census worker, but the response rate remains low despite the extra time.
The local census complete count committee started out optimistic. Since spring 2019, the group has mounted advertising campaigns, worked with local higher education institutions and recruited other community leaders to spread the word. Grant funding allowed the committee to rent tablets that could be stationed in community centers to give people without internet access a chance to complete their census form online, a newly available option that also was expected to boost the response rate.
With the county’s response rate at 55.2% as of a week ago, City Secretary Esmeralda Hudson said she is hoping McLennan County can at least match its 2010 response rate of 65.5%.
“We’re really grateful to have that extra time, in hopes that at least with the state reopening and our communities reopening, that we can get some self-responses in a safe way,” Hudson said. “We haven’t even reached our 2010 self-response rate, and this is how many days and weeks after April 1?”
April 1 is typically known as Census Day. Residency as of that day is what the constitutionally mandated count records every 10 years, and April 1 is also the typical cutoff for self-responses. After April 1, census workers typically would head out to get a count of households that did not respond on their own, but concerns about that process spreading the coronavirus led to an amended schedule this year.
While Oct. 31 is the new deadline for self-responses, Congress has not yet set the final due date for the count. Hudson said the longer the census drags on, the harder it will be to keep up momentum and awareness.
“The message hasn’t changed. It’s quick. It’s easy. It’s important. It affects the next 10 years of our lives,” Hudson said. “But when you’re dealing with COVID-19 and all of these other really critical things are happening in people’s lives, to extend this messaging out to Oct. 31 is difficult.”
Census data is used to determine how much federal funding a city receives for a wide variety of services, including education, capital improvements and disaster relief. Hudson said it likely will be an important factor in COVID-19 recovery.
The local committee never anticipated having to fund such a long awareness campaign, but it is trying to adapt to the changes and reach groups considered hard to count fully, including college students, the local Hispanic community, children under age five and people who are homeless.
Hudson said the new Oct. 31 date is meant to catch college students who left their campuses because of COVID-19, but it also could lead to confusion for those who will not be back where they would have been on April 1.
“Our hope is that we’re going to reach everyone that would have been in Waco April 1. That’s the guiding post,” Hudson said.
The committee is focusing on census tracks with the lowest response rate. Tract three, which includes Baylor University, has the lowest response rate, just 3.2%. The committee is still trying to reach students by asking apartment complexes who cater to them to send out reminders.
“Those are mostly the group quarters, the dormitories, and those are going to be counted a little bit differently,” Hudson said. “In the tracts around Baylor, where there are apartment complexes, we’re seeing some self-response. That’s better than nothing.”
Texas State Technical College is renovating housing that tenants have had to move out of, throwing another wrench in the gears. The area surrounding McLennan Community College is different, containing a lot of apartment complexes where the committee might set up kiosks for tenants to take the census.
“They’re not thinking about it,” Hudson said. “It’s a group of undercounted who are busy working, taking care of their families, probably suffering from COVID-19 concerns.”
COVID-19 has made counting the county’s unsheltered homeless population significantly more difficult. Usually, the census workers would spend April 1 helping homeless people fill out their census face to face, but that push was canceled this year because of the pandemic and has not yet been rescheduled.
“The self-response rate doesn’t mean that those that don’t respond won’t be counted, but those numbers are strong indicators of who will,” Hudson said.
The process becomes much more difficult when census workers start going door to door, hoping to catch residents at home, and sometimes forced to rely on neighbors' reporting or administrative records.
Hudson said the committee has considered setting up a bilingual call center to reach people living in predominantly Hispanic census tracks with low response rates.
“Some other states are doing that and trying to use those call lists to help,” Hudson said. “People who campaign often do that. So, it’s something we’re looking at to see how effective it can be. We might pilot that.”
Meanwhile, census workers who signed on for temporary employment are waiting in the wings to start the door-to-door process of contacting people who have not filled out the census.
“On occasion, we get announcements that they’re going to start hiring back up again,” Hudson said.
The local Census Bureau office is calling those who have already been hired to make sure they will still be available to work in the future, but it is not clear when that will be. In the meantime, the bureau will likely start accepting applications again at some point.
“I know right before COVID-19 hit, the census was giving us an update on the recruitment efforts,” Hudson said. “They had 100% of the applications that they had hoped to get. They reached out to everybody, and 100% of what they received were qualified applicants.”
