Kissing babies, pressing the flesh, wearing out shoe leather, knocking on doors, flashing the pearly whites and asking for money — these were all crucial elements of running for office until COVID-19 swept the nation, forcing everyone to stay home, the cancellation of campaign events and postponement of elections.
The world as we knew it has become a very different place since the March primary election. Candidates who emerged to runoffs or to the general election have had to rethink how they campaign and raise money.
Should they campaign? What should they say about the pandemic without sounding like they are politicizing the tragedy? How can they keep themselves, their staffs and voters safe while trying to get their messages out? How can they ask for donations when the country is going through such uncertain economic times and potential constituents are worried about being laid off and paying mortgages?
These are all major considerations candidates have had to consider as the country starts to reopen, coronavirus cases have started a resurgence and campaigns for the primary runoff — postponed from May 26 to July 14 — are ramping up with a little more than a week to go before early voting starts.
Early voting for the runoff starts June 29 and runs through July 10. In McLennan County, Republican voters will choose from Pete Sessions or Renee Swann to succeed Bill Flores as District 17 U.S. representative; and Kristi DeCluitt and Thomas West for judge of 19th State District Court.
Democrats will choose between MJ Hegar and Royce West for U.S. senator; David Jaramillo and Rick Kennedy for District 17 U.S. representative; and Chrysta Castaneda and Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo for railroad commissioner.
Besides trying to run a campaign during the pandemic, Sessions is dealing with the death of his father, William Sessions, a former FBI director and federal judge, whose funeral will be Thursday in San Antonio.
Sessions, a former Dallas congressman who served 11 terms before his defeat in 2018, said all traditional campaigning halted and most all contact with voters now has been through mailings and online, including teleconferences. He said all candidates are living in the same world and having to alter their campaigns.
Sessions is having a fundraiser Monday night in Waco at a time when the city has set daily records for the number of new COVID-19 cases in the past week. He said attendees will take proper precautions, including wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
“The country is going through an unprecedented time,” Sessions said. “It is not just campaigns. We, here in Texas, have been delayed a bit, also. The rest of the country went through a difficult time, and we were just delayed in the real impact. But it seemingly is coming now.”
Sessions, who said he is a “very close friend” of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he thinks President Donald Trump and his entire administration provided timely and correct information and proper guidance to the nation from the outset of the pandemic.
“The president took these difficult issues on very well,” Sessions said. “The president avoided civil chaos by his decision to move forward with money that would go to the people. It avoided unrest. The civil unrest that has taken place is a result of race relations, not the COVID. I think the president avoided this, so I would say the country is strong. Economically, people want to go back to work. I don’t think we came back too soon. We are coming back, but people know what it is, what we are dealing with. … So I give (the administration) a high grade.”
Swann, a retired chief operations manager for Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas, got 19% of the vote to finish behind Session’s 32% in an 11-candidate primary field. Like the others, she has drastically altered her campaign strategies and said she turned it into an opportunity for her and her staff to make more than “40,000 wellness calls” within the district to determine needs, whether it be toilet paper, food or more. A disabled woman’s porch literally fell off the front of her house, damaging her wheelchair ramp, and Swann said she was able to help the woman with repairs through contact with her campaign.
“I have been called and I know I have been put on a mission and I have approached it with the same Christian heart and purpose,” Swann said. “For me, it has been an awesome experience. It has allowed us to network, and when possible, I even delivered food and supplies myself. It was great because I got to really talk to people on the phone, and these weren’t political phone calls. I got to be the voice on the other end of the phone to talk it through with them. Fear is the greater enemy and I know the Lord has a plan.”
Swann also gives high marks to Trump for how he has handled the coronavirus pandemic.
“When we have crises like these, you see heroes step up to the plate and we see his vision in finding answers,” she said. “I admire his strength.”
Kennedy, an Austin software engineer who lost his first political bid in 2018 to Flores, pulled in 48% of the Democratic primary vote, while Jaramillo, a Marine veteran from Waco, got 35%.
Not surprisingly, the two Democratic candidates mark Trump’s coronavirus response report card a bit differently.
“I think fundamentally it has been a failure,” Kennedy said. “The administration has viewed this as a political problem and not a public health problem. By the time they got around to trying to do the right thing, they tried to use what was available to them in their toolbox, but they didn’t have anything in the toolbox. They did what they could then, and that was the lockdown. In the six weeks we were in lockdown, they didn’t develop the toolbox to include a comprehensive plan to test folks, and we are starting to see the results now. We are starting to see a spike again.”
The transition from in-person campaigning to teleconference meetings was challenging, Kennedy said.
“The core of the effort is you are trying to get the message out to as many voters as possible,” he said. “But the primary forum to do that is standing in front of a room full of people or face-to-face, knocking on doors and shoulder-to-shoulder. All of that is off the table now.”
Jaramillo said despite conditions limiting in-person meetings, the bright side is he can conduct more meetings per day via teleconference than he could attending a session in Waco one day and traveling to College Station or other parts of the district the next.
“We went from in-person meetings and talking to as many people as we can and shaking hands and getting up close and personal to switching to all digital and phone calls,” Jaramillo said. “But everybody is in the same boat. It’s like having a brand new campaign. It’s all uncharted waters.”
Jaramillo said he thinks there is more the president and Congress should have done in response to the pandemic.
“There is always more our government can do for the people,” he said. “These times and their response have shown so many insufficiencies as a whole. That’s why we need representation that will fight for not just the people of the district but the whole country.”
In the McLennan County race to replace retiring Judge Ralph Strother, DeCluitt, who led the four-candidate primary field with 32.5% of the vote, said the transition from personal contact while campaigning to mail and online efforts has been an adjustment.
“It has been really strange,” she said. “I am a very social person, so I am used to having a lot of interaction with people face-to-face. It has just been unprecedented. We can’t have any gatherings. Usually you are literally shaking hands and you are face-to-face with people. That has been the difficult part, not having that face-to-face contact and the interaction.”
West, who earned his way into the runoff with 28.1% of the vote, said he knocked on 6,000 doors before the primary election to introduce himself to potential voters. That changed in the pandemic world.
“We are having to do everything differently than we did for all those months before,” West said. “We have switched to social and print media. But I am used to that face-to-face interaction. When we began this race, we knew we would be meeting a lot of new people and having an opportunity to introduce myself and tell people who I am as a person and my qualifications as a candidate. With COVID-19 entering the world, there has been a lot less face-to-face interaction.”
