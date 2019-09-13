A meeting meant to address options for reducing arsenic in Leroy’s water supply quickly turned hostile as accusations flew, board members disputed facts and attending customers struggled to even hear what was being said.
The Leroy-Tours-Gerald Water Supply Corp. board met Thursday night to weigh two options for addressing the high arsenic content in their water. It is one of about a dozen area water suppliers, primarily in the eastern part of the county, facing a deadline to reduce arsenic levels or start paying fines.
The Leroy-Tours-Gerald WSC received its first notice about arsenic from the Environmental Protection Agency in 2006, and its deadline to bring its arsenic content down to a safe level is November of next year, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Arsenic is a naturally occurring toxin. Long-term exposure has been linked to skin disorders and increased risks for diabetes, high blood pressure and several types of cancer, according to the EPA. The agency’s limit on arsenic in drinking water is 10 parts per billion.
The board is split between its two options: blending its well water with city of Waco water or buying a filtration system. Using Waco water would require a new pipeline. Using a new filtration system would require a 30-day pilot study to determine its effectiveness.
Board President Don Ramsey argued the corporation should buy a filtration system, while board Treasurer John Simcik argued for buying Waco water.
The board voted to accept figures from the last meeting, which Ramsey said are incorrect and do not reflect the real cost of the infrastructure required. Ramsey said the board has seen figures ranging from an additional $30 to $80 per month for each water meter if it decides to go with Waco water.
“The numbers are all over the place,” Ramsey said.
Simcik said he is against the filtration plan because of another water supplier that uses the same aquifer as the Leroy-Tours-Gerald Water Supply Corp. installed a filtration system that failed. The Tri-County Special Utility District paid $1.2 million to maintain the doomed system, Simcik said.
Disputes over how much the infrastructure will cost, and in turn how that will affect customers’ bills, are at the heart of the argument, he said.
“That’s the whole argument, is how much everything is going to cost,” Simcik said.
Roy Davis, a customer who spoke during Thursday’s meeting, requested the board present a clearly labeled spreadsheet comparing the costs of the two possible options.
“It’s been all over the place,” Davis said. “I won’t believe any numbers until I see it in black and white.”
On the filtration side, cost can vary widely depending on the specific water supply, said Clayton Scales, a representative of KSA Engineers who attended the meeting to answer general questions about the cost of filtration.
“It’s hard to talk in specific about the cost of arsenic filtration, because you don’t know how effective each particular system is going to be with specific water,” Scales said. “It’s very unique to every entity.”
The board has at various times voted to move forward with each of its two options.
Two years ago, the board voted to try a pilot filtration program with Filtronics, a California-based company.
“We got a letter from our engineers saying the pilot study failed because EPA wouldn’t accept it,” Simcik said. “They said there was not a Texas engineer on site, and they didn’t tell TCEQ how they were going to do the study.”
Earlier this year, the board voted to enter a contract to buy Waco water, but that move was met with community opposition based on concerns with the cost and has not gone through. In particular, many customers voiced concerns about elderly residents on fixed incomes who would be especially vulnerable if their water bills increased.
“We’re really out of time,” Ramsey said.
Confusion, suspicion and broken meeting protocol reigned Thursday. The board holds meetings in a hall at Leroy Church and did not have microphones or any other sound equipment Thursday. As a result, attendees repeatedly asked board members to raise their voices, and many complained they could not follow the meeting at all. Others asked for meeting minutes to be posted on the water supply corporation’s website, ltgwater.com.
Ramsey said a representative from Waco’s water department was supposed to attend the meeting and had five weeks’ notice, but failed to show. Waco water utilities spokesman Jonathan Echols said no one with the department received word about the meeting until earlier this week, and no one had agreed to attend.
“We weren’t invited,” Echols said.
A group circulated a petition urging customers to protest against a contract with Waco, though Ramsey said multiple petitions may have been circulating. He said the corporation serves about 560 water meters.
The corporation had submitted engineering plans for water blending with Waco as far back as eight years ago, TCEQ spokesman Marty Otero said.
“TCEQ received an engineering report on an arsenic reduction plan from Leroy-Tours-Gerald WSC in November 2011 that indicated the public water system was planning on purchasing treated water from the city of Waco to blend with their groundwater to reduce the level of arsenic,” Otero said.
There are 11 other water suppliers in the area facing deadlines to comply with arsenic limits, he said. They are: EOL WSC in Axtell, MS WSC in Riesel, Birome WSC in Mount Calm, Axtell WSC, RMS WSC in Riesel, Moore WSC in Axtell, Prairie Hill WSC in Mart, Perry WSC, the city of Riesel, city of Mart and Tri-County Special Utility District.
Naturally occurring arsenic in groundwater has been a regional issue for years, and the $50,000 fines systems face could easily bankrupt a small rural water company, said Charles Beseda, president of the Falls-Hill-Limestone-McLennan Water Supply Corporation, which was formed by suppliers about a decade ago to address the arsenic problem. The Leroy-Tours-Gerald WSC is a member.
“People don’t realize how bad it is,” Beseda said. “It’s not just the arsenic being that bad, it’s the government trying to clamp down on systems, big systems and smaller systems.”
