A month after signing a contract for city of Waco water, the rural Leroy-Tours-Gerald Water Supply Corp. is still debating whether to go forward with the deal.
Customers of the water supplier last Thursday voted an opponent of the Waco water deal to the board, adding to others on the board who opposed it. Meanwhile, city of Waco officials have told the water supplier that the contract the board signed in December is out of date.
The water board for years has been debating how to bring down the concentration of natural arsenic in its water under a state order.
One side includes the board president, who prefers to solve the problem by buying a filtration system, while others want to dilute the arsenic to acceptable concentrations with water purchased from Waco.
Neither the city of Waco or the water corporation has fulfilled the Tribune-Herald's requests from last week for a copy of the proposed Waco contract and documentation of what water service would cost LTG. The newspaper is seeking the contract from the city under the Texas Public Information Act.
Board President Don Ramsey, who supports filtration, said signing a contract with Waco would allow for more growth, but would make current customers pay for it.
“Some folks don’t want the water, they don’t like the water, they don’t like the politics, they don’t like the price,” Ramsey said. “Some think we could do it for less than the price of filtration, but the figures we’ve seen in the past have shown that filtration has been quite a bit less expensive.”
Treasurer John Simcik, who supports the contract with Waco, said the Southern Trinity Groundwater Conservation District limits the amount of water LTG can draw from its aquifer to .81 gallons per minute per meter. He said the water supplier is already in danger of exceeding its allotment.
“We would wind up on Waco water anyway,” Simcik said.
LTG is one of many rural water companies in Limestone, McLennan and Falls counties under a state order to lower the concentration of natural arsenic in drinking water. Long-term exposure to the toxin has been linked to skin disorders and increased risks for diabetes, high blood pressure and several types of cancer, according to the EPA. The agency's limit on arsenic in drinking water is 10 parts per billion. Leroy's level hovers around 11 parts per billion.
During a meeting in December, the water corporation signed a contract for Waco water, and budgeted $41,773 for the reserve cost in 2020. However, the city did not accept the signed contract, saying it was out of date.
Water utility services spokesman Jonathan Echols said the city of Waco sent the first contract over a year ago, but it was outdated by the time LTG signed and delivered it. He said the city sent an updated contract, which has not been signed and returned yet.
At their January meeting last week, members elected Kurtis Gerath, an opponent of the deal with Waco, while re-electing directors Joe Summers and David White.
“Waco water does not taste good, but on top of that it’s a lot more expensive to go that route and we don’t need to,” said Gerath, who owns an electrical business. “We can do something cheaper and fix the problem right now.”
Gerath said he decided to run after water board meetings last summer turned chaotic. He said the water board presented different cost estimates for both Waco water, which would require construction of a new pipeline to serve the area, and the filtration system, which would require maintenance and a 30-day pilot study.
“One time, it was $1 million for filtration and $4 million for Waco,” he said. “Even the holding contract kept going up. We never really got anything concrete, especially on filtration.”
The water corporation consulted Duff Engineering about the cost of constructing a pipeline to connect to an existing 20-inch Waco line at the system's Elm Mott facility, as well as a new station to pump water to Leroy. Project manager Rodney Adamek with Duff estimated that the pipeline and pump station would cost roughly $2 million.
Ramsey, the board president, said the Waco rate of $1.95 per thousand gallons would break down to about $16 per water meter per month. The system serves about 560 water meters. In addition, Ramsey said the corporation would pay a $109,000 reservation fee.
In 2018, California-based water filtration company Filtronics estimated a filtration system at LTG's Whiskey Hollow plant would cost $278,800 and a system at its Bode plant would cost $333,870. That construction cost does not include maintenance and operation costs
