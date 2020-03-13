After months of uncertainty, the Leroy-Tours-Gerald Water Supply Corp. plans to start buying water from the city of Waco to reduce the amount of arsenic in its water supply.
The water board, whose supply comes from groundwater wells, has been discussing for years how to lower the arsenic content of the water it sends to customers by either buying water from another source to dilute the arsenic or buying a filtration system to remove it.
Under a new contract the board approved Thursday, Leroy-Tours-Gerald will buy Waco water at a rate of $1.95 per thousand gallons, along with a $41,773 reservation charge for raw water, a $51,397 peak demand charge and a $16,231 charge for a water plant expansion.
The water board also discussed long-term plans to buy raw water from the Brazos River Authority under an agreement with the Falls-Hill-Limestone-McLennan Regional Water Supply Corp., which LTG belongs to along with other rural water suppliers.
“At this point, it’s the best plan we have,” board President Jonathan Davis said. “It doesn’t mean that if something better was to come along, that we can’t switch gears.”
Davis said the corporation would consider switching to Brazos River Authority water if buying and treating it is cheaper than the cost of Waco water.
“We have no way of knowing what the numbers would be at this point, because we have no idea where the water would even be cleaned at this point,” he said.
Brazos River Authority spokesperson Judi Pierce said the authority has a pending contract with the Falls-Hill-Limestone-McLennan water supplier group. The annual contract would allot 1,934 acre-feet of water at a rate of $79 per acre foot, which does not include treatment. An acre-foot is the amount of water that would cover an acre of land a foot deep, about 326,000 gallons.
“We have water specifically set aside for this (arsenic) issue,” Pierce said.
The agreement hinges on finding a place to draw water out of the river and finding rural water companies interested in buying it, said Charles Beseda, president of the Falls-Hill-Limestone-McLennan Regional Water Supply Corp.
“We’re trying to figure out a way to have someone treat it or build a treatment plant,” Beseda said. “If they want to be a player, that’s something that’s out there for all of the systems in FHLM.
Beseda said the regional group would likely apply for another loan from the Texas Water Development Board to build infrastructure to draw water from the Brazos River.
“We won’t get the final numbers until all the final bids are in and we find out what the (rural development) loan is going to be, and what any type of money we can get from the federal government and the state,” Davis said.
The Leroy water corporation battled leaks all last year, losing between 25% and 50% of its water to leaks.
“Within the Waco water program that we’re doing, there’s also a complete infrastructure rebuild, new tanks, and stuff like that that have to be replaced anyway,” Davis said. “When we get rid of old pipes that are leaking and put new stuff in, our water loss should go down even further.”
