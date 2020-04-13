Lake levels (copy)

Lake Waco’s Koehne Park

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott directed that all state parks in Texas be closed, including lakes and streams on state park grounds. However, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages most area lakes, is keeping most parks and boat ramps under its jurisdiction open.

Lake Waco, which sits 15 minutes or less from anywhere in town, offers a getaway if you’re tired of looking at walls, the inside of your fridge, and electronic screens. Some parks and facilities are closed, but most remain open and there are currently no plans to change the status quo.

Currently, the only areas fully closed are Bosque Park below the dam, the Waco Dam access point/trail, the Airport Beach and day use area (flooding) and Reynolds Creek Park. Corps officials said that campgrounds and other areas that promote or encourage groups of people to gather in close proximity will remain closed until further notice.

Flat Rock and Lacy Point access areas are fully open; boat ramps at Koehne, Twin Bridges and Speegleville are open; Airport and Midway boat ramps are open from 10 a.m.to 6 p.m.

There are also places here and there that offer non-gated shoreline access, and there’s plenty of bank to roam along at area rivers and creeks.

> Lake Waco map from TPWD

Tags

In this Series

Coronavirus latest: What's happening around Waco

article

Egg man making hay during coronavirus

article

Pandemic diaries: Sewing Scouts in Waco, a separated granddaughter, a family of front-line nurses

article

Lake Waco parks are still open in places

169 updates

Recommended for you

Load comments