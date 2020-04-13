Lake Waco parks are still open in places

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott directed that all state parks in Texas be closed, including lakes and streams on state park grounds. However, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages most area lakes, is keeping most parks and boat ramps under its jurisdiction open.
Lake Waco, which sits 15 minutes or less from anywhere in town, offers a getaway if you’re tired of looking at walls, the inside of your fridge, and electronic screens. Some parks and facilities are closed, but most remain open and there are currently no plans to change the status quo.
Currently, the only areas fully closed are Bosque Park below the dam, the Waco Dam access point/trail, the Airport Beach and day use area (flooding) and Reynolds Creek Park. Corps officials said that campgrounds and other areas that promote or encourage groups of people to gather in close proximity will remain closed until further notice.
Flat Rock and Lacy Point access areas are fully open; boat ramps at Koehne, Twin Bridges and Speegleville are open; Airport and Midway boat ramps are open from 10 a.m.to 6 p.m.
There are also places here and there that offer non-gated shoreline access, and there’s plenty of bank to roam along at area rivers and creeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.