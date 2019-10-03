After 18 years with the Waco Parks and Recreation Department, Jonathan Cook stepped into the director role with a bright outlook and a long list of plans ready to go.
Cook has been serving as interim director for about six months, taking over from John Rose, who also held the interim role for about six months after former director John Williams was fired last year. Shortly after the announcement that Cook got the permanent position, he presented the department’s new It Starts With Parks initiative to the Waco City Council, outlining several parks projects in the works.
“These are plans and dreams that people have had in Waco for a long time, and this is a crazy time, because we’re able to make those dreams a reality right now,” Cook said later in an interview.
Cook, who started in a marketing position with the department in October 2001, said he has watched the community’s attitude toward the parks shift over time. He said when he first started, Cameron Park was not used nearly as much, and its parking lots and bathrooms were in rough shape.
“People take pride in their park system now, not only the people who’ve been here for generations,” Cook said. “Now, when people move here, one of the things they say is they like what they have access to through the parks.”
Cook graduated from the University of North Texas with a journalism degree in 2001 and briefly worked for the Omni Hotel in Irving. He said he developed an interest in tourism and a distaste for Metroplex traffic, and came to Waco for an interview that same year. He said he does not remember much about the interview itself, but what stuck in his mind was his first visit to Cameron Park and the Brazos River.
“That was the selling point,” Cook said. “I realized this was a really cool city.”
Cook said of all the recurring events he has a hand in each year, the Brazos Nights concert series is one of his favorites. The concert series started in the 1980s and went through several iterations as a weekly series and eventually transitioned into a monthly format in the early 2000s.
Megan Davis, a parks events and promotions specialist who has worked with Cook on Brazos Nights and other events for 12 years, said his knack for bringing in talented musicians is uncanny.
“He’s very selective about what he brings to Waco, and that’s an art in and of itself,” Davis said. “We have a very eclectic concert series, and that’s all attributed to him and his research.”
The department brought in Blake Shelton in Cook's first year, which was the same year Shelton released his debut album, "Austin."
“At the time, he’d just had his first couple of No. 1 hits," Cook said. "Obviously we knew he was good, but we never imagined he’d become what he has.”
Davis said after 18 years of planning events of every kind, Cook has worked with nearly every department in city government.
“He strategizes a lot. He comes up with solutions,” Davis said. “He’s got a very good rapport with not just our staff, but with the city staff overall.”
He has shown a commitment to listening to people, whether they are parks employees, city management or concerned citizens.
“Outside of being a boss, he’s a great friend,” Davis said. “I have mutual respect with him, and he does with the other staff in our department.”
Cook said his lifelong love of gatherings of any kind, from festivals to concerts to picnics, underpins his work with the department.
“Sometimes I feel like it doesn’t even matter who’s on the stage,” Cook said. “People still come out because it’s one of our events that really bring everyone together. At the end of it, that’s really one of my goals, that engagement.”
Cook said that urge to create community comes from his late father, who served as a minister of music at his church and took him to concerts, pot lucks, and countless community events. Now that he is a parent, he finds himself doing the same thing with his kids.
One of the many projects he presented to the city council is an inclusive playground designed to be accessible for all children. The city has been discussing the possibility of creating an inclusive park for the last few years. Cook said the department has only just started the preliminary planning, but he hopes the facility will serve as a draw for locals and visitors alike.
“We have to look at our attractions and keep those maintained, especially with the rise in tourism, and we have to balance that out with our neighborhood parks,” Cook said. “This inclusive playground is interesting, because it can serve both of those areas.”
