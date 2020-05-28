Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow walked into Riesel City Hall for a city council meeting Wednesday evening with one thing on his mind: Get back to work.
Council members were divided on whether Krumnow should return to limited, part-time duty about seven months after he suffered severe injuries when a car hit him as he was working with other officers at the side of Highway 6. But the council voted 3-2 to allow Krumnow to return on a temporary basis starting Monday. Council members who voted not to bring Krumnow back yet said they are concerned about leaving the city open to a lawsuit if Krumnow reinjures himself at work.
Several council members also agreed Krumnow is known to be "hard-headed" and said they hope he stays within the limits. For Krumnow's part, he said he is ready to get going again while he waits for a date for a knee replacement surgery, likely in the next few months.
"I am sick of sitting around the house. This is not me," Krumnow said before the meeting. "To sit in the house and not do anything, this is not me and I am tired of going fishing, going out to hunt and I am tired of lawyers and attorneys telling me what I shouldn't be doing.
"I am ready to get my life back like it was."
Mayor Kevin Hogg said Krumnow's return will be good for the city.
"I am excited to get him back and I've always thought a lot about him in the 28 years he's been here," Hogg said after the meeting. "He has always been someone who has kept this city, the whole city, in close ties and has watched over this city with a firm hand."
He said even at 20 hours per week, Krumnow's return should make a major difference for the department's other two officers and for a key revenue source: traffic tickets.
"Ticket revenue in down significantly, many thousands of dollars," Hogg said. "The police department is supported on the revenue they bring in because we don't have a tax that supports their salaries. So we depend on their ticket writing to fund the department.
"We are excited to get our sergeant, who is currently interim police chief, back out in the field to be able to respond to calls and let Danny handle the administrative items. This day can't come fast enough."
Krumnow's return to work will come with limits. He will not be allowed to patrol on his own or respond to emergency calls as the primary officer. His responsibilities will include handling reports and helping walk-in visitors at the station. He will be allowed to ride with other officers while they are in the field.
At Krumnow's request, the city council discussed his return to work in public, though the discussion would typically be held behind closed doors.
Council members Phyllis Koester and Marshall Shaw voted against Krumnow's return to work. In light of a lawsuit he filed in March against the driver who hit him in a Mazda car and against Mazda Motor Corp., the council members said they are concerned about the city being sued if Krumnow is injured again while on the job.
"My only concern is that you could reinjure yourself and open the city up to a lawsuit," Koester said. "I am just trying to keep what is best for the city in mind."
City Attorney Mike Dixon also said he is concerned about Krumnow returning too soon and about him following the city's restrictions.
Krumnow told council members he has completed physical therapy and is walking without a cane, though he wears a knee brace for stability. He said he has been keeping up his hobbies of fishing and metal detecting and has done some hog hunting. In the crash, Krumnow suffered significant injuries, including broken ribs, a lacerated spleen and injuries to his knee that will require him to have knee replacement surgery in the next few months.
The Oct. 11 incident that injured Krumnow also killed Falls County Deputy Matt Jones. Krumnow and Jones were among officials investigating a vehicle that had crashed in a ditch on the northbound side of Highway 6 near County Road 190 in Falls County, according to a preliminary Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. A 21-year-old man in a Mazda passenger car was driving north at an unsafe speed on the wet highway when he "took faulty evasive action" before losing control of the car, which spun and hit Krumnow and Jones, according to the DPS report.
"I remember seeing the car come and I remember trying to get out of the way, trying to pull or push the deputy out of the way, but I don't remember a lot until about two weeks after the crash," Krumnow said. "Things happen in life and I am ready to get back to normal."
Possible charges against the driver have not been forwarded to Falls County District Attorney Jody Gilliam, and Gilliam said she would review case files before deciding whether to take the case to a grand jury
