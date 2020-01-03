With new hotels popping up everywhere and tourism flourishing, McLennan County's decision to expand the Extraco Events Center complex with a tax on hotel stays and rental cars is looking better every passing month.
The county is continuing to take in more than it contractually needs to retire debt on a $32 million bond issue voters approved in 2017, and leaders are eyeing up possibilities for other related projects. With that in mind, a new multimillion-dollar equine center to host horse shows year-round could materialize sooner than officials originally thought, McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said.
"Hotel revenue between fiscal year 2017 and 2019 increased between 18% and 19%, counting year-over-year growth, meaning we're running close to half-a-million dollars ahead of what we need to address debt service," Felton said. "We also saw a year-over-year increase of $53,000, about 12%, in revenue related to car rentals. Hotel-motel tax generation in October and November also was considerably ahead of last year, double-digits, in fact. Two months do not a trend make, but we know we've started out well."
Specifically, in fiscal year 2019 that ended with September, the county collected $488,110 in vehicle rental taxes and $1.89 million in hotel occupancy taxes for the project, according to figures provided by McLennan County Auditor Frances Bartlett. Add $19,707 in interest and deduct $19,017 in administrative costs, and the net result of $2.38 million well exceeds the estimated $1.8 million to $1.9 million needed to service the debt annually, Bartlett indicated in her assessment.
In calendar year 2018, the taxes brought the county $2.32 million. Last year, they brought $2.43 million, and the county is predicting $2.4 million per year going forward, County Administrator Dustin Chapman said by email.
This number crunching becomes relevant as the county spends the next 40 years retiring bonds it issued to massively reshape the Heart O' Texas Fair complex, anchored by the Extraco Events Center, at Lake Air Drive and Bosque Boulevard.
John W. Erwin General Contractor is overseeing the project, and its representatives visit with county commissioners at least monthly to present updates and tackle issues as they arise. One of those issues in October was a welcome one. Subcontracting bids on the new expo center, whose steel frame now gives residents their first good view of the overhaul's first major addition, came in lower than expected, and commissioners reviewed options for how to spend the money that was freed up.
"This project is coming in under budget and under time," Felton said of the expo center. "We should be seeing completion this time next year."
But beyond that time horizon lies possibilities. Felton said he believes the funding mechanism in place could generate $100 million over the life of the bonds, money the county would designate to assist in relocating and upgrading the Lake Air Little League complex and Paul Tyson Field, creating more development space along Lake Air Drive.
The Lake Air and Paul Tyson projects remain pending as part of a property swap involving McLennan County, the city of Waco and the Waco Independent School District, which own a combined 260 acres in that neighborhood.
"When these two entities are prepared to do their part, we'll move forward," Felton said. "Our commitment is $2.4 million toward an athletic facility to replace Paul Tyson Field and $3.3 million toward the Little League relocation. These obligations would be covered by our venue bond, and are separate and apart from any other local tax money. Revenues above what we need to meet our debt service obligations could be spent on other facilities, those that would have an economic impact on the community and provide entertainment."
The Lake Air Little League complex will meet the requirements to host large tournaments, he said.
"After the Little League season ends, other events could be planned there," Felton said. "That's where the Greater Waco Sports Commission comes in. It could recruit volunteers around those events, which generate revenue and become self-perpetuating."
He said this time next year, when the expanded HOT Fair Complex opens, the county should be in a better position to discuss specifics of future projects.
Funding bond debt "should not be an issue going forward as long as event planners, the city of Waco, Baylor University, the Heart O' Texas Fair, Sports Commission and Magnolia's Chip and Joanna Gaines keep things going," Felton said. "Hotels are going up everywhere, and there are plans for more."
McLennan County voters made it all possible by approving a 5-cent tax on short-term car rentals and an additional 2% hotel occupancy tax. Populous, an architectural design firm that developed a master plan for the fairgrounds in 2010, came up with a design commissioners approved.
The county struck gold in the timing of its bond issue, said Carla Pendergraft, marketing director for the Waco Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Local hotels, buoyed by record tourism numbers, generated almost 9% more hotel-motel tax revenue in 2019 than 2018. That figure reflects only taxes generated by lodging establishments in Waco, Pendergraft said. The county gets a 2% take from lodging venues countywide.
Nine hotels that would bring 1,017 new rooms to Waco and Lacy Lakeview are under construction. Seven more containing 793 rooms have been proposed, according to information Pendergraft provided Thursday.
She said statistics through Dec. 17 show Waco's hotel occupancy rate stood at 73.6% year-to-date, placing it among the top five statewide.
As more properties hit the market, that occupancy rate may slip, but she remains confident local hoteliers will thrive, Pendergraft said. For years an underbuilt local market lost travelers to other I-35 communities, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.