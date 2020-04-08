Hospital capacity to treat COVID-19 patients revealed during press conference

Local health officials Wednesday released data that the Waco City Council had sought on the capacity of McLennan County to handle a possible surge of COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of the Family Health Center, outlined the numbers at a joint virtual press conference headed by Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver and McLennan County Judge Scott Felton.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, leaving the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 62, 32 of which are still active. Of those cases, 8 have been hospitalized, 29 have recovered and one has died. Four patients remain in critical condition. The health district is actively monitoring 85 people, up from 78 Tuesday, which includes those who have tested positive and their close contacts.

Griggs began by giving a presentation outlining preventative measures hospitals and clinics have been taking, and said local hospitals report their numbers to the Heart of Texas Regional Advisory Council.

“The hospitals have given HOTRAC their full support to release this information, and regular updates will be forthcoming,” Griggs said.

There are a total 54 ICU beds in local hospitals, 40 of which are in use, 66 ventilators, 12 of which are in use, and a total of 521 hospital beds with room to expand. He said Baylor Scott and White, Hillcrest and Ascension Providence feel “comfortable” with their supplies of masks, gloves and face shields.

“However in the case of a major surge of critical COVID-19 cases these hospitals could more than double their capacity of ICU beds,” Griggs said.

In addition, the Emergency Operations Center has distributed 25,000 eye shields, 12,000 N95 masks, 44,000 surgical masks, 4,000 homemade masks.

He cited the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which recently changed their projections for Texas projections based on social distancing and shelter in place orders.

“The new projections are very reassuring,” Griggs said. “If we continue to be diligent about our social distancing and don’t deviate from our shelter-in-place, we are far more likely to avoid the kind of disastrous circumstances we have seen and have been reading about in New York and other hot spots.”

During the subsequent press question-and-answer sessions, Griggs said earlier projections were based on data from Wuhan, China, and later data came from Europe and the United States.

“In Texas we have seen the peak number of deaths … decrease some,” Griggs said.

He said now Texas is projected to hit its peak number of cases April 19, and with the highest number of deaths per day at 66 deaths on April 25.

“There are other groups that are looking at modeling as well, and one group out of UT-Austin modeled for higher peaks and a much later peak, but that’s based on data that admittedly might be a little outdated now,” Griggs said.

Griggs urged everyone to continue to stay home, for the sake of those who are more vulnerable to the virus.

Felton, the county judge, said keeping emergency orders consistent between the city and the county is important to keeping everyone safe and minimizing confusion.

“This is not over. We’re going to have a lot more hard decisions to make,” Felton said. “They’re going to be based on the medical, economic and psychological.”

