McLennan County Appraisal District notices are hitting taxpayers' mailboxes this week and carrying with them an average increase of 6.5% in the taxable value of their homes.
That increase compares to a 4.7% increase last year, 11.9% in 2018 and 5.9% in 2017. This year's appraisals do not include any potential effects on home values caused by the COVID-19 crisis, because MCAD officials, as required by state law, made appraisals based on how things were Jan. 1.
MCAD Acting Chief Appraiser Joe Don Bobbitt said a few notices of appeals started trickling into the office Thursday, and he knows more will be coming as appraisal notices reach their destinations.
In McLennan County, the average taxable value of a home increased to $154,784, up from $145,389 last year, while the average home in Waco hit $164,589, a 6.4% bump from $154,646 last year. The taxable value of homes in the Waco Independent School District increased from $106,860 to $117,823, up 10.3%.
In Woodway, taxable home values increased from $275,454 in 2019 to $286,995, a 4.2% hike. In Hewitt, taxpayers will find an average 3.1% increase, from $157,811 last year to $162,779. Values in the Midway school system increased an average of 4.1%, from $224,863 to $233,977.
Those in China Spring ISD will experience 6.8% increases, with an average home going from $222,616 to $237,847, while average home taxable values in West went from $143,661 last year to $157,264, a 9.5% increase. In Bellmead, taxable home values increased 7.7%, from $85,623 to $92,214.
Bobbitt said protests of home appraisals will be conducted differently this year because of social distancing and other restrictions in place because of the coronavirus.
Property owners able to file a protest online are encouraged to do so, including submitting evidence such as photos or repair estimates to support their claims for lower appraisals. Appraisers will review the online appeals and attempt to resolve them before they reach the hearing stage, Bobbitt said.
Homeowners who won appraisal reductions from appeals last year or who entered into settlement agreements with MCAD officials last year will not receive notices this year. Their appraisals will stay the same as last year, Bobbitt said.
MCAD offices remain closed because of the pandemic, so formal hearings with Appraisal Review Board members will be conducted by teleconference. There will be public links on the MCAD website to allow homeowners appealing appraisals to listen to others' appeals to get an idea of how the hearings are handled, Bobbitt said. Hearings should start in two to three weeks, he said.
On the commercial side, Bobbitt said MCAD appraisals looked at the impact ongoing Interstate 35 construction might have on property values.
"It is a fairly small area being impacted, and even then, it is mainly impacting the store owner or businesses more than the real estate value," Bobbitt said. "Some are owner-occupied, and for them it is difficult. But overall, based on what we are required to do, based on Jan. 1 market values, there isn't much of a pattern. For now, we aren't seeing enough of a significant impact."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.