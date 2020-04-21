The city of Hewitt is moving ahead to rewrite the rules for how the city operates, making plans for a committee to review the city charter that has been in place for 38 years.
But restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic could complicate the process of hammering out a new charter and putting it before voters.
The Hewitt City Council on Monday agreed to allow each of the six council members to nominate a charter review committee member at the May 4 meeting. Questions of whether the committee could meet in person and when the charter election would be held were left unsettled.
Because of the coronavirus restrictions, the council itself met Monday with public access limited to online streaming, and with Councilwoman Erica Bruce joining by telephone.
City Manager Bo Thomas and City Attorney Mike Dixon are suggesting 17 issues for the committee to address. They include the city’s purchasing process; qualifications for elected city office; and when, if ever, to trigger council runoff elections.
Other questions are whether to redraw ward lines based on population changes; and whether to do away with wards completely in favor of each council member being elected citywide. Minor changes such as gender-neutral language are also up for discussion.
The city of 14,855 was incorporated in 1960 as a general law city but has been a home-rule city governed by a charter since 1982.
At Monday's meeting, Thomas acknowledged the timing of the review was challenging.
"A lot of this work was being done prior to the pandemic in the state that it is currently in, and the immediacy of it may not be that great, but I can't tell you 30 days from now if that charter review committee will be able to start meeting on a regular basis or not," Thomas said.
Mayor Charlie Turner told the council that he believes a charter review is paramount for the city, and he and suggested moving forward with the appointments on May 4. Council members Michael Bancale, Steve Fortenberry, Bill Fuller, Bruce and Mayor Pro-Tem Wilbert Wachtendorf agreed to submit a name at the next council meeting.
The city agreed last month to postpone the May election until November’s general election. Dixon said if the committee is formed and can recommend changes to the council, charter propositions could go to the November ballot, but it would create a lengthy ballot for residents. He said May 2021 is another option.
“Charter reviews are very important, and I don’t think we want to overwhelm a ballot that already has a presidential election with it, plus school elections on there, too,” Dixon said. “You can get people voting who don’t even know the city has a charter and votes ‘yay’ or ‘nay’ without knowing what they are voting for.”
In the meantime, Dixon said, details of the committee meetings will have to be worked out.
“I think this could go very smoothly once we get to where we can actually meet,” Dixon said. “I know we can meet via Zoom or something, but it’s not really the same when you are working on a document.”
Dixon added that the committee could choose to put high-priority changes on the ballot in the short term, and follow up with more changes in the future.
Another charter review election cannot be held for another two years once propositions are slated to go to a public vote, Dixon said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.