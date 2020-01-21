The Hewitt City Council may ask voters to approve changes to the city charter, updating the document to align with changes made to state and federal law since the city adopted the charter in 1982. At the same time, council members are considering whether to recommend council term limits and other changes to how council members are elected.
City Manager Bo Thomas pointed out a few needed updates to the charter shortly after the city hired him early last year.
Since any change to the charter requires an involved process and a ballot measure, the updates present an opportunity to review the full charter. During a meeting Monday, Thomas and council members discussed the city’s purchasing process; qualifications for elected city office; when, if ever, to trigger council runoff elections; whether to redraw ward lines based on population changes; and whether to do away with wards completely in favor of each council member being elected citywide.
“There are things in the charter that are in direct violation of state law or direct violation of federal law, and election laws have changed,” Thomas said. “Hewitt’s population has gotten a lot larger, so the council … wanted some feedback.”
Mayor Charlie Turner started as a Hewitt alderman in 1981 when the city developed the charter and voters adopted it the next year, approving a “council-manager” governing structure. The city had a population of about 5,000 at the time and has grown to about 15,000 residents, Turner said. He served on the council for 22 years and was elected again last year after a break of several years.
“We have some changes that have been made in the Texas Constitution and we were not in compliance with every one of them, so we are wanting to bring everything up to date,” Turner said. “I was on the original council that helped put our city charter together and we never intended to go this long without reviewing it.”
City Attorney Mike Dixon said a charter review committee may be established to recommend changes.
“We will need to go over the charter and select what is a priority and see what changes need to be made,” Dixon said. “This is not going to be a quick thing, and we need to make sure each proposition is taken very seriously.”
Any proposed change to the charter would have to go before voters as its own ballot measure.
