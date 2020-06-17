The Hewitt City Council voted to increase City Manager Bo Thomas’ salary from $153,000 to $163,000 during Monday night’s city council meeting. Mayor Charlie Turner said he championed Thomas’ raise after he completed one year with the city, saying he has done an exemplary job for the city of 15,000.
“He had signed his contract in January 2019 and everyone else in the city had received a raise and he had not received anything,” Turner said. “When the year came around, it was not right, in my opinion, for him not to get a pay raise when he has done a good job.”
Thomas, 58, signed a three-year contract with the city last year after serving six years as Bellmead city manager. Turner said senior city staff gave Thomas favorable reviews during annual process.
“I really enjoy being here and working here in Hewitt. To be very honest, I would like this to be my last rodeo and retire here,” Thomas said.
City council members agreed issues that have come before the city council, including concerns and working conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, were handled professionally and with the best intentions for the city during Thomas’ tenure.
“A lot of the things that were going on with the city have settled down and we’ve gotten back to taking care of our city and our citizens,” Turner said. “He is very, very good at watching the pennies, so we had the money in the budget and he definitely deserved this.”
The city of Hewitt has seen about 19% gains in year-over-year sales tax collections through April, according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office. Thomas said early projections for the city council’s budget do not anticipate a property tax increase with its current tax rate is 53.9677 cents per $100 valuation.
Thomas anticipated having a proposed budget submitted to the city council next week.
