The Hewitt City Council will continue with six members until May, the council decided in a split vote Monday.
Council members voted 3-2 to keep the vacant council seat for Ward 2 unfilled until the next municipal election. Councilman Matthew Mevis resigned from the post two months ago after a brief tenure.
Mevis won the Ward 2 seat in an unopposed race in May after former Councilman James Vidrine decided not to seek re-election.
Mevis resigned after he said he and his family had faced harassment by former councilman Kurt Krakowian.
Councilman Steve Fortenberry said he wanted to give residents a chance to vote on who should represent their districts instead of having the council decide for them.
In the vote, Mayor Charlie Turner and Council member Erica Bruce voted in favor of keeping the position vacant while Bancale and Mayor Pro Tem Wilbert “Walky” Wachtendorf opposed the motion.
Councilman Bill Fuller did not attend the meeting.
"I believe we need to leave governance to the people in the city of Hewitt, not the council," Fortenberry said. "We did not do well last time, the previous council, and I was a part of that."
Bancale said he believed with a six-person council could leave the council evenly split on city issues. He said he would like to discuss potential candidates to fill the seat, but he did not name anyone during the open forum discussion.
"One polarizing issue is if the council splits 3-3 and we get nothing done," he said. "We have Ward 2 that is only partially represented here and that is an issue itself."
In May 2018, the city council appointed Krakowian to replace Alex Snider, who submitted his resignation due to a job transfer out of the city. Krakowian, who was involved in city employee complaints and subsequent lawsuits against the city, served for three months before he resigned.
Bancale told the council he believes a seven-person council will better serve the city. He said the council is working well together after months of division, but thinks an even numbered council can create issues in the next six months.
Hewitt residents will be able to vote on the Ward 2 position in May, along with three other terms that are set to expire next spring. Wachtendorf, who represents Ward 1, who represents Ward 3 and Fuller, who represents a portion of Ward 2, will be up for re-election when filing begins in mid-January.
