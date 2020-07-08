The Hewitt City Council has lifted a ban on door-to-door solicitation after learning the ban likely was unconstitutional and left the city vulnerable to lawsuits.
Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve a new requirement that all commercial solicitors get a permit from the city and that all of their representatives who want to go door-to-door submit to a background check. There are similar though generally less stringent permitting requirements for noncommercial solicitors seeking donations, while anyone "merely distributing information, conducting a poll, enlisting support for a measure or candidate, informing or inquiring about religious or political views, or similar activities is not required to obtain a Permit," according to the ordinance.
Though city officials said the law is fairly clear, many Hewitt residents reached out to urge the council to keep the previous ban in place, Council Member Steve Fortenberry said. Previous court cases going back decades have upheld First Amendment rights associated with some door-to-door solicitation without the need to seek preapproval, including a 2002 Supreme Court case involving Jehovah's Witnesses and a small Ohio town's permitting requirements, according to news coverage at the time.
Hewitt's new ordinance allows the city to enforce residents' "No Solicitation" signs, a solution Supreme Court justices suggested at the time of their 2002 ruling.
"We get solicitation complaints on a regular basis, and because of how the ordinance was previously posed, it was a violation and no one could commercially solicit. And we'd stop people, educate them and send them on their way," Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said. "We have since found out that the ban in unconstitutional, so we are regulating solicitors in residential neighborhoods to better vet people."
Hewitt police had received about 20 calls concerning solicitors through June this year, and received about 35 in the same period last year.
The issue with the city's previous ban came to officials' attention after a pest control company contacted City Manager Bo Thomas last month about its intent to send solicitors door-to-door seeking new customers. Thomas met with City Attorney Mike Dixon and brought the issue to the council's attention after Dixon explained the city could face litigation if it enforced the old ordinance.
"There is no way we could win if we were taken to court on this," Thomas said of the previous ordinance's ban on solicitation.
He estimated a lawsuit by a commercial entity could cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars.
In response, Dixon drafted the new ordinance, intended to balance religious and free speech rights, including free speech rights related to commercial enterprise, with residents' safety concerns.
Fortenberry said he understands the issue is complex, but he presented about 20 letters sent to him and other council members by residents opposing the change to the ordinance that the council ultimately approved. He said he wanted to ensure residents' voices were heard, though the law placed the council in a predicament.
"There people are frustrated, concerned and some feel unsafe in their own homes when people they don't know come up to their homes for whatever reason," Fortenberry said. "As a council rep, I felt like I had a duty to the citizens to let the council know their concerns and let their voices be heard."
The new ordinance, which took effect immediately, requires all businesses that choose to solicit in the city to apply for a commercial permit, and each business representative who will go door-to-door must receive an individual permit.
Thomas said background checks will be done, and no one convicted of a homicide, kidnapping, sexual assault, assault, burglary, theft, robbery or weapons violations will be given a permit. A conviction of fraud and or complaints of illegal solicitation will also result in a permit denial.
Salespeople are not permitted to approach residences with "no solicitors" or "no trespassing" signs displayed on their private property, and no solicitation will be allowed between 30 minutes after sunset and 9 a.m., the ordinance states. Police officers will enforce the rules.
All solicitors seeking business or donations will be required to present city identification cards at each door, according to the new ordinance. School groups and youth organizations seeking noncommercial permits will not have to pay the $25 fee generally required for noncommercial permits.
"Now we have actual regulation as to who is going into the neighborhoods," Devlin said. "We will see how overwhelming this may be, but I am not concerned about the solicitation, based on what I know from the solicitation in the past. … I would rather be proactive about this, know who is going door-to-door and vet them."
Violators can be fined up to $500, and permit holders can have their permit pulled for violations, with the chance to appeal.
Thomas said the amended ordinance went into effect immediately, however the city is working to develop forms, including applications and identification credentials, before the permitting process can move forward.
