Hewitt's plans for a charter revision election as early as November are moving forward after the city council Monday appointed a six-member charter review committee.
Each member of the Hewitt City Council nominated a resident to serve on the committee, which will consider measures to amend the city's governing document for the first time in 38 years. Committee members will review and make recommendations on about 17 propositions outlined for updates by City Attorney Mike Dixon.
The recommendations will go to the Hewitt City Council, which will make the final decision about what goes before voters at a future election., City Manager Bo Thomas said.
"This is really the first step to a much more public process," Thomas said. "The committee's meeting will be open to the public, they can decide the things that will be important to them, pick what they like and don't like, receive public comment and make modifications or amendments before it will go back to the city council."
Committee members are Johnny Stephens, Julie Lastrape, J.D. Copeland, Betty Orton, Rusty Smith, and Brad Turner, son of Mayor Charlie Turner.
The rewrite could include revisions to the city’s purchasing process; qualifications for elected city office; council runoff elections; district lines; and updating charter language to align with state and federal law.
"We are really at a stage that the review shouldn't take that long, because the council has gone through a lot of it and everything has been legally vetted," Dixon said. "This gives more community feedback on what we've done and if there is something else, but also being mindful that we can't have 30 ballot propositions on the ballot."
Each member will serve as a volunteer and will likely meet together to discuss proposed changes based on any restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic that may complicate the process of deliberating any changes before putting it to voters, possibly in November.
"If possible, we would certainly like to be on the ballot in November, but I think, based upon the postponement of a lot of local elections, the length of the ballot is becoming concerning," Thomas said. "There will likely be evaluation as to whether or not that is a good time to place charter propositions on the ballot, but we will take that as it comes."
Currently, the city of Hewitt has postponed advisory board meetings to reduce the gathering of people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thomas said the city will look into ways the committee could meet to discuss the beginning stages of the review process in the next few weeks.
"Even if we can't meet in the next couple of weeks for safety concerns, we will probably get them out the information that they are going to need to work and familiarize themselves with," Thomas said. "We will wait and make another evaluation a couple of weeks after that, but it would give them some time to do some studying and homework, if you will."
