For the first time in nearly four weeks, Dr. Tim Martindale walked into his family practice health clinic Monday and took a breath of fresh air, although his ear-to-ear smile was hidden behind a face mask.
The return capped off a tumultuous month in which the prominent Waco physician went from treating patients to being treated himself for COVID-19.
"It was both thrilling and exhausting," Martindale said of coming back to work. "It was thrilling, because I really love my job and I'm excited about my team, so it is fun to be back, but almost immediately, getting out of the house was new and exhausting."
Martindale, 62, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 7 after falling ill quickly April 5.
Martindale, who is affiliated with both Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, also runs his own private practice at Martindale Family Medicine Clinic, 7104 New Sanger Ave. It was there he saw patients just two days before he experienced severe symptoms.
He said his clinic followed up with patients who were exposed to him and didn't find any that appear to have been infected by him. He believes he may have caught his own case from a patient.
"My age, I had a heart bypass in July 2017 and my weight, because I was overweight, all those things let me know that I was a higher-risk, plus on top of that I see patients every day," Martindale said. "There are some you can't know are contagious, so with me seeing patients every day I felt like the chances of me getting it were greater than most and the risks were higher than for most."
Twenty-one days after his diagnosis, said he still has a slight cough, but he has been fever-free since April 17, and he wore a face mask around the office as a precaution.
"I think I am about a week away from being my old self, because I think all week I am going to feel weak and weary," Martindale said. "This virus is like a big dog that you wrestle and wrestle and now you're sitting on it and you think you have it under control, but you start not paying attention, it seems like it will get up and get you."
Martindale is listed as one of the 85 confirmed cases in McLennan County as of Monday, according to the Waco-McLennan County Health District and city of Waco. Five new cases were announced Monday.
"This is the nature of regular testing that we are going to go through days and periods where we have no cases and then you will see one or two, or in this case five cases suddenly on one day," said Kelly Craine, health district spokeswoman. "It doesn't mean necessarily that there is a spike or a trend. That is why we report every day, so right now it is not a trend, but we will keep monitoring to make sure it is not a trend."
Two people remain hospitalized and four people have died due to complications from the contagious disease.
A total of 68 people are listed as recovered, including Martindale. Those include David Guel, 45, a Connally High School history teacher who was released from Ascension Providence on Saturday after spending weeks in critical condition.
A total of about 205 of 254 counties in Texas have reported a total of 25,297 people who have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 1,593 patients remained hospitalized, 11,170 have recovered and 663 deaths were reported Monday, the Texas Health and Human Services reported.
Martindale's wife, Denise, also began to experience similar symptoms, such as fever, burning pain, and a constant cough during his illness. He said she decided not to be tested for the disease, but remained quarantined during the illness and is recovering well without a fever.
After consultation with his primary care physician and cardiologist, Martindale was prescribed hydroxychloroquine, originally an antimalaria drug, the antibiotic azithromycin and vitamin zinc. The combination has been used around the world to treat the virus though testing has not yet proven its effectiveness.
"That combination had been used in China, Italy and New York City quite a bit and they were using it, because the theory was it interfered with virus' ability to enter into the cell's membrane and thus the cell's nucleolus, where the virus could make thousands and thousands of copies of themselves," Martindale said. "Usually patients who are given these drugs are hospitalized so doctors can constantly monitor them, but I took the medicine for five days and I monitored myself very closely."
The Food and Drug Administration last week issued a safety warning about hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, linking them with a risk of abnormal heart rhythms.
Martindale worked from home and held teleconference appointments with patients during a portion of his recovery. He said he saw his first patient in-person Monday for shoulder pain, but he advised the patient about his diagnosis and wore a face mask during the exam.
He credited his staff and his nurse practitioner, Jessica Beverly, for their dedication to the clinic, patients, their well-wishes and support during his illness. He said that and Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, helped his business and employees stay employed during the emergency order.
"My third day of illness, I was approved for the CARES Act package and the money did come in, so it's a big help for me to be able to continue," Martindale said. "I think all week I am going to be very tired and weary, but I am very happy to be recovering and getting back."
