Long-discussed improvements are slated to wrap up this month at Greenwood Cemetery, the historic cemetery the city of Waco assumed control over in 2016.
The project, which costs just shy of $300,000, includes a new metal perimeter fence and archways, bearing the cemetery’s name, at its three entrances.
The cemetery is the second oldest in Waco, and was formerly overseen by a patchwork of associations, estates and funeral homes over the years. The cemetery was racially segregated, and its white and Black portions were separated by a fence until the city removed it in 2016. The city took over mowing the Black side of the cemetery in 2007 and the white side in 2014.
Parks and Recreation Senior Planner Tom Balk said improvements at Greenwood Cemetery are on track to be completed by the end of the month.
The project was originally slated for completion in June, but the ongoing pandemic delayed the subcontractor based in Austin handling the fencing.
“COVID has definitely been a factor for everyone,” Balk said. “We’ve had to approach the fence in little bits at a time.”
Unmarked grave caution
Workers dug holes for each fence post by hand, a practice that slowed the work, but was important for archaeological reasons, especially because Greenwood is so old and sprawling, with the potential for unmarked grave sites or markers that have been moved or covered over the years.
“It sets a slower pace of excavation that ensures the archaeologist can keep up with looking in every hole for whatever evidence,” Balk said. “There may be different layers of sediment, and also sifting through the layers of the soil that came out each hole to make sure there aren’t any human remains or funerary objects.”
Balk said the perimeter fence is well outside of the boundary of the cemetery.
Much of the new fence is in place, and masonry work, followed by work on the gates and arches, may take until the end of the month.
Balk said the project will include some new signs, mostly on the fence itself, to guide traffic circulation and direct guests to parking areas.
“There’s nothing right now as far as signage to help navigate to specific graves or anything like that, however in the future that still dovetails into a desire the city and community share,” Balk said.
A volunteer group is in the process of mapping out the cemetery, and the city may be able to add more signs once that work is complete, he said.
The Parks and Recreation Department also maintains First Street Cemetery, Hebrew Rest Cemetery, and Walker Cemetery, and the city of Waco contracts with the Oakwood Cemetery Association for the management and operation of Rosemound Cemetery, including the Garden of Memories Cemetery.
The Waco City Council was scheduled to hear an update on the progress at Greenwood during its meeting Tuesday, but the presentation was postponed because of time constraints.
During Tuesday’s meeting, new District 4 Council Member Darius Ewing was sworn in, and former councilman Dillon Meek officially stepped down. Waco City Manager Wiley Stem III led his final work session in the role and will officially step down Sunday, to be replaced by Deputy City Manager Bradley Ford.
Economic incentives
In other business, the council voted to approve economic development incentives for two companies working on a project together, but pulled an item that would have approved incentives for Ryonet Corp. from the agenda for further discussion.
The Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp.’s proposed deal with Ryonet would provide a grant of up to $111,000, funded half by the city and half by McLennan County, in exchange for the company relocating its Georgia and Kansas operations to Waco. To secure the grant, the company must create at least 10 new full-time jobs with benefits that pay at least $12.50 per hour.
Council Member John Kinnaird said he supports the project in general, but is concerned that the wage requirement that local officials set several years ago is outdated.
“Over the ensuing couple of decades, the median wage has gone up to $22 an hour and yet we are still willing to incentivize jobs at $12 an hour,” Kinnaird said.
Council Member Jim Holmes said he agrees the wage standard for companies to be considered for economic development incentives is outdated. However, he said the deal, even with 10 jobs paying wages well below the area’s median income, may still be valuable considering the local unemployment rate has jumped from close to 3% to more than 10% because of the ongoing pandemic and economic fallout.
The council voted to approve incentive deals with Aspen Custom Trailers, a custom trailer manufacturer, and Timber US Inc., the entity that will buy land and develop Aspen’s 58,000 square-foot facility. The deals could give Aspen a $500,000 grant and $16,000 in tax abatements, and give Timber $123,000 in tax abatements.
