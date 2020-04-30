Some city facilities will reopen Friday, but what happens next hinges on Gov. Greg Abbott’s guidelines and whether COVID-19 remains under control in McLennan County.
Outdoor facilities at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course will reopen Monday, as will disc golf courses and outdoor tennis courts at 11 Waco parks. The Waco Regional Tennis and Fitness Center will also reopen for tennis Monday, with limited hours and a maximum of four people per court. The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame will reopen with its capacity reduced to 25%. Waco Assistant City Manager Ryan Holt said he and department directors are working on a basic plan outlining what kinds of city facilities to open when.
“We’re taking a close look at our facilities, which were designed in an era that didn’t even consider physical distancing,” Holt said. “We’ve used this downtime to evaluate some of those facilities and see if there are measures that can be taken or planned for those.”
Holt said decisions will largely hinge on Abbott’s phased plan to reopen the state, based on two-weeks increments of data on the continued spread of COVID-19. The May 4 openings represent the first phase of the city’s plan for its facilities.
“You always want local government to be accessible, but you have to balance that with the new reality of COVID-19,” Holt said. “We’re trying to find a good balance for that.”
For the city, the next step would reopen outdoor facilities for activities that bring together more than four people and involve contact, including basketball courts, splash pads, playgrounds, fitness equipment, and Sul Ross Skate Park. Libraries, while indoor, could open as well. Holt said if COVID-19 remains under control in the county, the city’s second phase should start in mid or late May.
“There’s some unknowns, and we’re having to be flexible as we work our way through those,” Holt said.
Holt said the city is waiting for more specific guidance from the governor before reopening Cameron Park Zoo, which he expects will come sometime in late May.
He said reopening zoos comes with several complications, including but not limited to the possibility of spreading the virus from humans to animals, especially primates and bats. In one case, a tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive. At Cameron Park Zoo, narrow boardwalks that do not always allow for social distancing could pose another problem.
“Kids like to go to zoos, and kids … aren’t aware of the physical distancing we’re asking people to do,” Holt said. “You have common-touch surfaces like handrails and strollers and picnic tables.”
The Waco Mammoth National Monument is jointly run by the city, Baylor University and the National Parks Service, but only the later will determine how and when to reopen the monument.
“That has to come out of Washington, D.C., They’ve been very clear to us about that,” Holt said.
If all goes well, park rentals, practice fields, some parts of community centers and senior centers and summer sports leagues could start opening after June 1.
The governor has not yet given a date for public pools to reopen. Holt said Hawaiian Falls, which usually opens Memorial Day weekend, will be considered a public pool.
“We would expect it to be sometime between May 18 and the end of June, is our best estimate,” he said.
Starting Friday, parks employees will be replacing lost signs and caution tape around playgrounds, reminding residents the facilities remain off limits until further notice, Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said. When playgrounds eventually do reopen, the department will wash equipment weekly.
Summer programs and camps usually start when school ends, and this year the department is preparing for everything from a delayed start to a full cancellation, depending on the governor’s orders, Cook said.
“We want to fall in line with that, but there is a process with all of our programming,” Cook said. “There’s some hiring that’s involved. Obviously there is training that’s involved, and it’s put a lot of things in limbo right now.”
The city of Hewitt announced its parks would reopen Friday, and its library will start offering curbside pickup as well. City Manager Bo Thomas said Hewitt is developing plans to reopen some of its public buildings.
“We’re trying to evaluate that, because for Hewitt we’ve really only got two, maybe three other locations,” Thomas said. “You’ve got City Hall, and we haven’t closed City Hall. We have a very controlled access City Hall that’s very secure. We’ve still been receiving people. We just haven’t had the same amount of traffic.”
Thomas said the city is buying acrylic coverings and shields to install in the library and in the community service facility where residents pay utility bills, but it will take three to four week before the library can safely reopen with new safety measures in place.
“We’re looking. We just don’t know when,” Thomas said.
