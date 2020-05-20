Local officials once again warned against throwing caution to the wind as more businesses open and summer weather takes hold.
City and county leaders' decisions on business closures and shelter-in-place orders early on spared McLennan County from a worse outbreak, Waco Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said during a press conference Wednesday.
“We won the first round, pretty much, but we have to keep our eyes on what is forthcoming and do what we can do to avoid a problem,” Griggs said. “Those models, none of them are perfect. They’re all based on statistical probability. And the predictions are ‘if you do nothing different, here’s the situation you’ll end up in.’ But we have a role in changing that potential future, and that’s why we keep addressing these same issues.”
McLennan County confirmed four new cases Wednesday, with four others still active. In neighboring Bell County, officials confirmed 15 new cases.
McLennan County’s shelter-in-place order remains in effect, modified to square with Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders to reopen businesses and lift some restrictions statewide. Social distancing remains just as important as it was when the virus first hit Texas, McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said during the press conference Wednesday.
With that in mind, the list of public facilities and services reopening continues to grow, along with the list of businesses reopening. Some public events, however, have been canceled.
The trails at the Waco Mammoth National Monument will reopen Friday, while the main buildings at the monument will remain closed. Cameron Park Zoo will reopen a week after that, on May 29, and Waco libraries are tentatively scheduled to follow suit June 18. They have been offering curbside book pickup in the meantime.
The city's summer camps have been canceled, but parks officials are considering alternative summer programs. The city's Fourth on the Brazos Independence Day celebration also has been canceled. Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said there would be no way to hold the event safely.
“The annual Fourth on the Brazos attracts tens of thousands of spectators every year,” Deaver said. “Planning for something like that takes months of time.”
Felton said jury trials will pose their own challenges.
“We’re working on it now,” Felton said. “It’s probably going to take locations outside the courthouse, and they’ll have to be used at least for the jury call, where we bring in up to 600 people.”
Ongoing measures are intended to keep the local case count low. McLennan County's rolling seven-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 tests has remained less than 1% in recent weeks, while the statewide rate has been a little less than 5%. It remains unclear how the new confirmed positives in McLennan County on Wednesday and this past Thursday and Saturday will affect the local rate.
The 15 new cases in Bell County confirmed Wednesday represent that county's largest single-day increase since March. Two of the 15 Bell County residents with new positive cases contracted the disease from an infected employee at a child care center, officials told the Temple Daily Telegram. Bell County Public Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell attributed the rest of Wednesday's increase to a bump in local testing and to more people going out in public, according to the Temple newspaper.
Public health officials there contacted about 250 residents tied to the New Beginnings Learning Academy, including staff members, about 90 children and their families, after the employee tested positive, Robison-Chadwell told the Daily Telegram. In addition to identifying the two additional cases so far, they have instructed others on how to get tested if they develop symptoms.
Bell County has conduced 15,385 COVID-19 tests so far, compared to 5,685 in McLennan County, according to the areas' respective public health authorities.
Griggs said the lower number of tests makes sense for McLennan County, where the case count has remained relatively low. He said if hospitalization rates increase, it could be an indicator that health care providers need to step up testing. The testing criteria, however, already has been expanded, he said.
“Across the systems in our community we are testing patients who have symptoms that may suggest COVID-19, so we are no longer just testing people who have traveled to locations with high prevalence, or only people who are at high risk,” Griggs said.
It is impossible to tell how many early cases went undetected because of the tighter testing criteria earlier in the crisis.
“We don’t have exact data across the community, but in retrospect we can say that it was not a significant number of those that were actually carrying the disease because we never saw a significant surge,” Griggs said.
Though testing has picked up, it has not been a seamless process. Results from free public testing conducted May 8 in Bellmead still have not been released. Griggs said he is not sure how common such delays are, but local officials initially expected the Bellmead test results would take four days to come back.
“Our health district started reaching out to the Texas Department of Emergency Management, who is responsible for all the logistics of testing, and they weren’t getting answers on when they’d get the … results back,” Griggs said.
The testing material went to a facility in Galveston, and results could be available within the week, he said.
“Obviously the concern is that we’ve had patients who’ve had symptoms,” Griggs said. “Universally, they’ve been told to self-isolate. We haven’t been able to do contact tracing because we haven’t known which cases were positive.”
Griggs said antibody testing, which would reveal if someone had COVID-19 in the past, is still only available in a limited capacity in McLennan County.
“I think that’s a good thing,” Griggs said. “Here at the Family Health Center, we have intentionally passed up opportunities to purchase antibody test kits because the technology just isn’t quite there yet. It is evolving. I do think there is a future for antibody testing, but right now you run the risk of a false positive rate that’s too high.”
Deaver said a false positive also might lead someone to believe have immunity to the virus.
