A former McLennan County adult probation officer was arrested early Thursday in connection with what the McLennan County Sheriff's Office called a multi-county theft and burglary ring.
Brittany Gail Hanzlicek, 29, was one of several suspects arrested this week on second-degree felony charges of engaging in organized criminal activity in the case, which involved a crime ring spanning McLennan, Lampasas, Navarro and Bell counties, officials said.
Hazlicek was terminated from her position within the last month, authorities said.
According to the arrest affidavit, Hanzlicek worked with several other people over several months to steal property and conceal it at her Speegleville home. The group coordinated to sell or trade the property for money or drugs, the affidavit states.
Multiple search warrants uncovered property hidden around the county. McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara estimated that more than $130,000 in property was taken from several private and commercial properties in Central Texas.
Others arrested Wednesday on the organized crime charge included Robert Carr, 29, Robert Sears, 47, Heather McHargue, 39, and Tamra Robinson, 41. They were being held Thursday in McLennan County Jail, with each bond listed at $40,000.
Deputies continued to search for suspects Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.