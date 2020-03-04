The former fire chief of Little Rock, Arkansas, said he's had enough of retirement and is looking forward to a new challenge: leading the Waco Fire Department.
Waco City Manager Wiley Stem announced Wednesday that Gregory Summers is his pick for fire chief after a nationwide search that drew 46 candidates.
“I am excited to recommend Greg to the city council for consideration as our next fire chief and am looking forward to the leadership he will bring to this important position," Stem said in a news release. Summers is expected to start work April 13, pending his approval by Waco City Council on March 17.
Summers, 60, said he realized after his retirement in 2018 that he couldn't pull himself away from the profession, and he found the Waco post attractive.
"I realized I still had a desire to do what I had been doing for 34 years," he said. "I wasn't looking to be a firefighter just anywhere. I had to be a good fit for the program. After reviewing Waco, it looked like a good fit for us. I'm definitely excited about the opportunity."
Bobby Tatum Jr. retired as Waco fire chief at the end of 2019, Kevin McGee has served as interim fire chief since then as the search continued with the help of Strategic Government Resources. A panel that included city staff and Waco Professional Firefighters Association officials interviewed finalists last month and narrowed the field to Summers and Richard Potter, deputy fire chief in Pueblo, Colorado.
Firefighters association president Phillip Burnett said he believes Summers' long experience with a larger department will benefit Waco.
"We're looking forward to working with him and for him to accomplish our goals," he said. "We fully support the decision city management made."
In his nine years as chief in Little Rock, Summers oversaw a $49 million budget with 423 personnel for the largest fire department in Arkansas, his resume states. The department included 21 fire stations, 56 fire vehicles in a service area of 121 square miles, his resume states.
During his tenure, Little Rock earned a Class 1 designation from the Insurance Services Office, which rates cities based on fire protection. Waco officials recently earned the same designation.
Summers said he wants to start in Waco by building relationships with the firefighters association as well as schools, hospitals and the community as a whole.
"Most certainly, a fire chief has to be visible within the city," he said.
In Little Rock, Summers established a cadet program with the public schools, and he looks forward to similar outreach here to recruit the next generation of firefighters.
Summers, who will be Waco's second African-American fire chief after Tatum, said outreach to youth is a good way to ensure a diverse and competent force in the future.
"I'm a firm believer that diversity makes us stronger," he said. "I'm not a proponent of lowering standards to establish diversity. You've got to start at an early age to get kinds involved."
Summers himself didn't grow up with the intention of being a firefighter. He served in the Army straight out of high school and became a supply specialist in Germany. After he came home to Arkansas, his father, a power company worker, nudged him in the direction of firefighting.
"He wanted me to know what were my plans, since I didn't go to college," he recalls. "I said, 'I've just gotten out of the military — let me enjoy my freedom for a minute.' "
He joined the Little Rock department in 1983 and worked his way up through the ranks while raising three children and earning a bachelor of science in emergency management from Arkansas Tech University and an associate's degree in applied fire science from Black River Technical College.
Summers said he is fortunate to be chosen to lead a department that is already doing a lot of things well.
"Waco is a good fire department," he said. "My job is to take it from good to great."
