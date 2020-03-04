Gregory Summers, former fire chief for the Little Rock, Arkansas, has been chosen to head the Waco Fire Department after a nationwide search, the city of Waco announced Wednesday.
City Manager Wiley Stem chose Summers after working with Strategic Government Resources to narrow the field of candidates from 46 to two finalists last month.
His decision will become final with the approval of the Waco City Council.
“I am excited to recommend Greg to the city council for consideration as our next Fire Chief and am looking forward to the leadership he will bring to this important position," Stem said in a news release.
Fire Chief Bobby Tatum Jr. announced his retirement in October, and since Jan. 1, Kevin McGee has served as interim fire chief.
Summers was a finalist for the position along with Richard Potter, deputy fire chief in Pueblo, Colorado.
Summers has more than 34 years of fire service experience, including nine years as Little Rock fire chief.
In Little Rock, Summers oversaw a $49 million budget with 423 personnel for the largest fire department in Arkansas, his resume states. The department included 21 fire stations, 56 fire vehicles in a service area of 121 square miles, his resume states.
During his tenure, Little Rock earned a Class 1 designation from the Insurance Services Office, which rates cities based on fire protection. Waco officials recently earned the same designation.
He holds a bachelor of science in Emeregncy Management from Arkansas Tech University and an associate's degree in applied fire science.
He will be Waco's second black fire chief, following the appointment of Tatum in April 2016.
