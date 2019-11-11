A professional organization for municipal managers has censured and permanently banned former Hewitt City Manager Adam Miles from membership, citing ethics violations involving his relationship with a subordinate.
The executive board of the International City/County Management Association announced the decision Monday, saying Miles had violated two of the 12 tenets in its code of ethics by having a romantic relationship with the city's managing director of administration. Miles resigned in a negotiated deal with the city last November after 10 years at the post.
"The Executive Board found it was a conflict of interest for Mr. Miles to have a personal relationship with a subordinate employee and make decisions about her performance, promotion, and compensation," ICMA said in a statement. "Mr. Miles and the subordinate employee lived together for at least the last six months of his tenure as the city manager, while he was her direct supervisor."
Miles, who acknowledged a consensual relationship with Allgood, promoted her to become Hewitt's second highest-ranking official. Miles left Hewitt with an $88,000 settlement, and Allgood left in July with a separate $110,000 settlement in which she agreed to drop a lawsuit charging the city with bias and sexual harassment.
"I was upfront and honest with the Hewitt City Council about my relationship," Miles said in a phone interview Monday. "This action comes way after I had retired and I haven't spent much time thinking about it."
Miles said he voluntarily left the ICMA prior to ending his tenure with the city.
Miles was in the center of a political upheaval in Hewitt city government last year for months after formal complaints by staff and city management arose against council members and former Mayor Ed Passalugo. Miles himself filed complaints against Passalugo and former Councilman Kurt Krakowian, saying in part that Passalugo violated the Open Meetings Act.
Passalugo did not file to re-run for a council seat in the May, while Miles filed for an at-large seat and lost. Charlie Turner now serves as mayor.
"We have a new faces and new players with the city now and it feels like we are able to work together as a city now," said Councilman Steve Fortenberry, who served as mayor pro tem when Miles resigned. "We have a new mayor that has a lot of respect and it definitely feels like things are calmer now."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.