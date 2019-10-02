Former Dallas Congressman Pete Sessions said Wednesday he is looking forward to making his political comeback by moving to his hometown of Waco in hopes of representing the residents of Central Texas.
Sessions, 64, a 20-year Republican congressman who lost his District 32 seat last year to Colin Allred, a Democrat, said he talked to a real estate agent Tuesday and plans to move back to Waco this month.
Sessions will formally announce his intent to seek the District 17 on Thursday afternoon in Waco. U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, R-College Station, announced last month he would retire from the District 17 seat at the end of his term.
While he has not lived in Waco since he was an eighth grader, Sessions said he fondly remembers his formative years here, especially Baylor's football wins over Syracuse University in 1966 and the University of Texas in 1974, and throwing newspapers from 1965 to 1969.
Sessions brushed aside a cool reception from Flores, who said in an email to Central Texas party leaders that the "large majority of feedback" he has received about Sessions' District 17 candidacy has not been favorable.
"I am writing to let you know that we are blessed with incredible leadership talent in TX17 who currently live, work, and serve in our local communities," Flores wrote. "I hope you agree with me that we have plenty of local talent to serve us as our next Congressman/Congresswoman."
Flores concluded by writing that he will be working with "our communities" to elect a "motivated and proven leader FROM TX 17 to serve us in DC."
Sessions said Wednesday that he had not seen all of Flores' statements.
"What is very obvious is he and I are both friends and we served with each other and he did a great job," Sessions said. "He is an awesome congressman and a great friend and I appreciate his feedback."
Sessions said that before redistricting, he served a district that included Freestone, Limestone, Madison, Leon, Robertson and Brazos counties, and those counties, or parts, are in District 17.
"I am answering a call," Sessions said. "I will be honest with you. A good number of people who live in the district and other counties, Limestone County in particular, did not see another candidate and have been after me to move ever since Bill made the decision to retire. I am very excited about moving to Waco and very excited about representing the entire district, which I have in many respects represented in the past."
Sessions represented District 32 in Dallas from 2003 until last year, when he was ousted by Allred, a former Baylor University football player. Sessions was elected to Congress in 1996 in a different Dallas district and moved to District 32 after redistricting.
Sessions, the son of William Sessions, a former federal judge and FBI director, went to school at Provident Heights Elementary School, St. Alban's and Tennyson Middle School while his father was practicing law in Waco. They moved to Washington when William Sessions went to work for the Justice Department, then moved to San Antonio two years later when U.S. District Judge John Wood was shot and killed and the elder Sessions became chief judge of the Western District of Texas.
Pete Sessions worked 16 years for Southwestern Bell, later AT&T, and moved frequently, including stops in El Paso, San Antonio, Kingsville, Dallas, St. Louis and New Jersey.
He said he is disappointed that House Democrats are pushing impeachment of President Donald Trump.
"It's just a year before the election, and they could have used the issue," Sessions said. "But that is not what this is about. It think it is about the fact that they do not want to vote and make decisions on things that are immediately in front of them. If we had a Republican majority, we would be passing a new trade bill that is essential to the growth and health of the economy.
"We would be working together on health care. We would be working together on a transportation plan. And the Democrats are not doing this because they don't want to have to vote on these issues. All of his is a smokescreen."
Rick Kennedy, a Democrat seeking the District 17 seat for the second time, called Sessions' plan to move to Waco and run for the seat "a perfect example of what is wrong with our political system today."
"Up until a few days ago, (Sessions) was talking about running for the 32nd again, but donors showed up at his door and asked him to run in the 17th, thinking it was an easier route," Kennedy said. "This just amps up my sense of urgency, and I am ready to go."
Kennedy, a software engineer from Wells Branch in northern Travis County, said Sessions is a "professional politician," and charged that he and others are more interested in "getting their agendas through" than representing their constituents.
McLennan County Democratic Party Chairwoman Marty Duty said Democrats are not surprised that Republicans would bring in a former congressman to run in District 17.
"That is pretty standard practices in Central Texas, considering Bill Flores moved from Houston back in 2010 to run for this seat," Duty said in a statement. "Republicans in this district aren't running because they're either terrified of this seat flipping, or they couldn't find anyone who would stand with this criminal presidency. In light of this reality, they decided to bring in the most Trump-Republican that they could find."
Waco attorney Wes Lloyd, who served six years as president of the McLennan County Republican Club, said he is considering entering the race. He said Wednesday he is "moving forward with an exploratory committee" and hopes to make a decision in the next few weeks.
