Waco water and wastewater crew leader Andy Palmer pulls cleaning wipes and other products from a lift station pump off Lake Shore Drive in this 2013 file photo. As store shelves run bare of toilet paper, officials are reminding residents not to flush any products other than toilet paper.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte, file
The Trib has dropped its paywall on all the coverage related to the coronavirus. Find all the coverage on our coronavirus latest page.
Scared shoppers are still wiping out toilet paper supplies, but maintenance workers say Waco’s wastewater system has not seen any ill effects from people flushing what they shouldn’t. At least, not yet.
Andy Palmer, the water and wastewater maintenance crew leader, already knows what happens if someone tries to flush anything else. Under normal circumstances his 10-person crew runs into serious clogs in the city’s sewer pumps three or four times a month. Some of the worst offenders are wet wipes, baby wipes and disposable wet mop pads, including the kind commonly sold under the Swiffer brand.
“Regular toilet paper is designed to fall apart and degrade throughout the sewer system,” Palmer said. “Those flushable wipes, not so much.”
Waco water utilities spokesman Jonathan Echols said it is a constant problem for the department, and sewer systems are only designed with waste and toilet paper in mind. In short, there are no flushable substitutes for toilet paper. Tissue paper, cotton balls, paper towels and wipes labeled “flushable” are all problematic.
“Really, truly, nothing else is supposed to be flushed,” Echols said. “When it comes to toilet paper, the second it’s flushed it immediately starts to break apart and disperse, so that’s the thing.”
Palmer said the ongoing pandemic has not had any noticeable effect on Waco’s water or wastewater systems, and only time will tell if people are flushing things they should not in greater numbers.
“I think it’s okay for now,” Palmer said. “Of course for us it’s kind of hard to measure until a pump gets stopped up.”
Echols said people also tend to flush condoms, menstrual products and diapers.
“You pull some weird stuff out of sewer pumps,” Palmer said.
Palmer said his crew will continue to maintain lift stations and water stations. Utility workers are considered essential personal under Waco’s shelter-in-place order, and aside from practicing social distancing in communal spaces, Palmer said very little has changed for him.
For the sewer system’s usage patterns, however, the shelter-in-place order has led to noticeable changes, he said.
“We’ve noticed different flows,” Palmer said. “Usually we have peak flow times in the morning and then in the evening when everybody comes home. We can tell that in some areas of the city, let’s say a residential area, that the flow is a little different because there’s people at home.”
