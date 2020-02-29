Ten months into a project to reconstruct and widen Interstate 35, the city of Waco and the Texas Department of Transportation are far from a solution to downtown flooding risks that engineers for the city say will increase under the new design.
Should Waco Creek rise as it did during a 1989 storm that swamped downtown and the highway itself, the downtown side of the interstate between Seventh to 11th Streets could flood more than it did then, a study by Walker Partners predicts.
With I-35 construction well underway, it’s too late to build a stormwater tunnel along the I-35 right-of-way to divert the excess, city and TxDOT officials have said. The city has talked to TxDOT officials about participating in a downtown diversion tunnel, possibly along Webster Avenue, that could cost $40 million and disrupt a resurgent downtown business district. But TxDOT District Engineer Stan Swiatek has said the department won’t pay for any off-system improvements.
Waco City Manager Wiley Stem said that despite disagreements along the way, the city and TxDOT are working closely to find a solution.
“We are willing to partner on that and we think they will be too,” Stem said. “They have done this in other places, in other cities, and we feel like we can get there.”
Stem, Mayor Kyle Deaver, Deputy City Manager Bradley Ford and Walker Partners president Jed Walker sat down Feb. 20 with the Tribune-Herald to discuss the unresolved issue. TxDOT officials declined a request around the same time for an interview and did not provide a response to a list of questions sent Thursday.
In the meantime, the city has turned to outside help. U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, R-College Station, told the Tribune-Herald this week that finding a solution is one of his top priorities before he leaves office at year’s end.
“Of course, the federal government funds part of the highway, so there is federal jurisdiction for this issue, so I am trying to get the Federal Highway Administration to meet with the city and with the city’s engineers and me,” Flores said. “I thought we were going to get it done by the [Feb. 24], but the city personnel couldn’t meet, so I’m shooting for a date in March.”
Flores said he’s working on a flood mitigation plan as a backup plan if there’s no way for TxDOT to alter the current design.
“We’re right in the beginning of appropriations season and we’ve got the Water Resource Development Act bill coming up, so we’re working with our colleagues to try to find ways to address this in the appropriations and also in the WRDA bill,” Flores said.
Stem said District 22 State Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, called a meeting in early 2019 with Waco, TxDOT and Texas Transportation Commission Chairman Bruce Bugg.
“Senator Birdwell has been helpful in trying to get the conversation moving,” Stem said.
Outside funding might come from the state department of transportation, FEMA, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, or the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, since a public housing, complex Kate Ross Apartments, sits squarely in the impact zone.
“We’re not experts at getting federal funding,” Deaver said. “The Congressman has much more expertise there. We’re kind of asking [Flores] to help guide us.”
As city officials explain it, the preferred solution to the flooding — a tunnel along I-35 — was a casualty of unfortunate timing. By the time engineers representing the city and TxDOT came to consensus on the flood risk early last year, the countdown was on for construction work to start.
The issue arose after city hired Walker Partners in March 2017 to update the city’s stormwater master plan. Walker reviewed TxDOT’s plans for the interstate on behalf of the city using two-dimensional modeling, which is more advanced than the one-dimensional modeling used by TxDOT and FEMA. He said Waco Creek is a particularly complex area to model in one dimension.
“It’s a lot more complex than the modeling of old, which is one-dimensional, which just looks at a cross section and an elevation of the water surface,” Walker said. “The two-dimensional is very new.”
In April 2018, Walker Partners found that modeling showed three feet of water would cross the interstate during a 50-year flood event, which is defined as a rainfall event that has a 2% change of occurring in a given year. In response, TxDOT issued an addendum to its design, raising the main lanes by four feet to ensure that the highway never floods.
“In doing so, that created an adverse condition on the upstream side because more water was dammed up and cast back on the private properties,” Walker said.
City officials and Walker Partners suggested the tunnel along either the southbound or northbound access road, which would have conveyed water from the highway to the Brazos River. The tunnel would have cost roughly $20 million to build.
“Instead, there was a lot of back and forth about whether or not this is even a problem,” Deaver said. “That took us over a year to get to the point that they accepted Jed’s modeling.”
TxDOT accepted the report’s findings after February 22, 2019. By then, it was too late to add drainage to the access roads to the interstate’s design, and construction began in late April.
Walker Partners and the HDR engineering firm worked together to model I-35 and Waco Creek in a more in-depth study, which showed water from Waco Creek and floodwaters from downtown would be dammed up by the newly raised lanes of Interstate 35 in the event of a flood, worsening flooding on the downtown side of the highway.
In response, TxDOT agreed to install 53 new culverts under the main lanes to fix the issues in May 2019. Under the model, the redesign would lower floodwater from three feet to one foot, Walker said.
Construction plans for I-35 include removing an overpass at 12th Street and creating an underpass, which is also predicted to flood by three to four feet, along with underpasses at Fourth and Fifth Streets.
“The thing is, we still have a tremendous amount of water going through the Fourth and Fifth street opening that will be an underpass,” Walker said. “With the damming effect on I-35, it forces more water to go through that underpass.”
Mayor Kyle Deaver said with the access road drainage tunnel scrapped, a few possible solutions still remain, though all have their drawbacks.
Two 12-foot by 12-foot box culverts under either Webster or Mary or some other downtown street, similar to the large drainage tunnel that runs under Clay Avenue, could convey enough water to control flooding. Walker Partners estimates the tunnel solution would cost $40 million.
“Any solution like that is going to be extremely expensive and extremely disruptive to the downtown development that’s going on right now,” Deaver said.
Another option would be to divert some of the water from a branch of Waco Creek that runs near the Extraco Event Center far upstream, sending it to Lake Waco instead.
“That would get rid of maybe 15 or 20 percent of the water, and that would be really complicated, too,” Deaver said.
The city could build detention ponds to collect rainfall, but Stem said that approach would be hit-or-miss because rainfall patterns along the creek are not consistent from storm to storm.
“If your retention control structures are not exactly in the right place, if the rainfall happens to be downstream of them, they don’t help you,” Stem said.
Walker said he’s not yet sure how much the detention pond solution would cost, or how effective it would be.
“A detention pond is all based on timing,” Walker said. “You’re storing water over time and then you’re releasing water, and unless you’re able to build a really large dam structure like a Lake Waco or Aquilla or something, where you know how much volume you have — those are significant structures, and they’re on a main creek system.”
He said there’s no room for such a structure on Waco Creek itself.
“It would have to be on the side of Waco Creek, on a tributary of Waco Creek, or parallel to Waco Creek that could take overflows,” Walker said.
Deaver, who is not seeking re-election, said finding a way forward on the issue is a top priority for him to address before he leaves office in May.
