Fewer than 1,000 McLennan County voters cast ballots in person Tuesday, the first day of early voting for March 3 Democratic and Republican primaries, which include local, state and national races.
Overwhelmingly, most voters cast their ballots in the Republican primary, either by mail or in person, according to the McLennan County Elections Office. A total of 2,745 voted early as of Tuesday, including 1,809 with mail-in ballots.
Voters can choose to vote in either primary to help whittle down the list of contenders in the Nov. 3 election, which includes the race for U.S. president. They also will choose their parties’ contenders in the Congressional District 17 race to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, R-Bryan.
Three Democratic candidates, 11 Republicans and a Libertarian are vying for that seat.
While 936 people voted in person Tuesday, just 247 people voted in the Democratic primary, or 26.4%. Another 689 voters cast their ballots in the Republican primary, or 73.6%.
Out of 1,809 mail-in ballots, only 760 voted in the Democratic primary, or 42%. Another 1,049 voted in the Republican primary, or 58%.
In all, 1,007 voters cast ballots in the Democratic primary, or 36.7%, and 1,738 voters cast ballots in the Republican primary, or 63.3%.
Early voting will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, voting centers will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. From Feb. 24 through Feb. 28, voting hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
McLennan County has five early voting locations available:
- McLennan County Elections Administration Office, Records Building, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300, Waco
- Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale
- First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd., Waco
- Waco Multipurpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.
- Hewitt Public Safety Facility, 100 Patriot Court
Contested races are as follows.
Democratic Party
- U.S. Senator — Victor Hugo Harris, Sema Hernandez, Jack Daniel Foster Jr., Annie “Mamá” Garcia, Amanda K. Edwards, Mary “MJ” Hegar, Michael Cooper, D.R. Hunter, Adrian Ocegueda, Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez, Chris Bell, Royce West
- U.S. Representative, District 17 — David Anthony Jaramillo, Rick Kennedy, William Foster III
- Railroad Commissioner — Kelly Stone, Mark Watson, Chrysta Castañeda, Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo
- Chief Justice, Supreme Court — Amy Clark Meachum, Jerry Zimmerer
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, unexpired term — Larry Praeger, Kathy Cheng
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7 — Brandy Voss, Staci Williams
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8 — Peter Kelly, Gisela D. Triana
- Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3 — Dan Wood, Elizabeth Davis Frizell, William Pieratt Demond
- Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4 — Steven Miears, Tina Clinton
- County Commissioner, Precinct 1 — Alice Rodriguez, Miriam Laeky
Republican Party
- U.S. Senator — Mark Yancey, Virgil Bierschwale, John Anthony Castro, Dwayne Stovall, John Cornyn
- U.S. Representative, District 17 — Scott Bland, Trent Sutton, Ahmad Adnan, Jeff Oppenheim (no longer running), Kristen Alamo Rowin, David Saucedo, Renée Swann, George W. Hindman, Todd Kent, Laurie Godfrey McReynolds, Pete
- Sessions, Elianor Vessali
- Railroad Commissioner — James “Jim” Wright, Ryan Sitton
- Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3 — Gina Parker, Bert Richardson
- Member, State Board of Education, District 14 — Maria Y. Berry, Sue Melton-Malone
- District Judge, 19th Judicial District — Susan Kelly, Kristi DeCluitt, Thomas West, Michael Flynn
- County Commissioner, Precinct 1 — Roger Salinas, Chrissy Brault, James A. (Jim) Smith, Robert Cervenka
- County Commissioner, Precinct 3 — George A. Brinegar, W. Leslie Long, Will Jones
