One man was rescued Sunday afternoon from a partially sunken boat trapped near the low-water dam on Lake Brazos, authorities said.
Waco firefighters and swift water rescue crews were called at about 3:20 p.m., after an individual was spotted on a partially sunken flat-bottom fishing boat. Waco fire Battalion Chief Patrick Kerwin said the man was seen hanging onto the bow of the boat while the rest of the fishing boat was submerged.
Another man who was reportedly fishing on the boat earlier said a group had been fishing when their anchor broke and pushed the boat toward the low-water dam. He told firefighters he was able to swim to the shore without injury while the second man was trapped, Kerwin said.
Low-water dams create a recirculating current or backroller, often referred to as a boil, at the base of the dam that can cause a boat, raft or other vessel to pull people and vessels under water. Kerwin said tree debris was also trapped in the dam, making the rescue effort difficult for firefighters.
Kerwin said the swift water rescue team had a difficult time finding a launching point for the boat, walking 250-300 feet upstream from the damn to lower the boat down steep terrain.
Two other people who were with the group, but fishing from the shore, called authorities for help.
The man was rescued off the bow of the boat and was taken ashore. No injuries were reported, Kerwin said.
