Filing for the May 2 city and school elections wrapped up Friday, with one last-minute filing ensuring the city of Waco will have three contested city council races.

Aubrey “Robbie” Robertson, a criminal defense attorney and former McLennan County prosecutor, filed for the District 3 council seat, which represents southwest Waco and the Castle Heights area. He will face Josh Borderud, an attorney and Plan Commission chairman, for a seat now held by John Kinnaird, who is not seeking reelection.

Robertson, a 2004 Baylor University graduate with a New York Law School degree, works for the Law Offices of Vic Feazell and serves on the board of directors for the Waco-McLennan County Bar Association.

Meanwhile, a three-way race to replace Mayor Kyle Deaver is shaping up, with District 4 Councilman Dillon Meek facing businessman and bicycle activist Dave Morrow along with fitness instructor Benny Sims.

In District 1, first-term Councilwoman Andrea Barefield will face a challenge from nightclub owner Randy Gober.

Waco ISD

The Waco Independent School District school board also has a full slate of contested races.

Incumbent at-large trustee Cary DuPuy will face a challenge from Waco Immigrants Alliance executive director Hope Balfa-Mustakim.

Jose Vidana, who was appointed last summer to the District 3 seat, has filed for election to the seat, facing community volunteer Ilda Sabido. At-large trustee Robin Houston, who was appointed last summer to fill a seat vacated by Pat Atkins, will face Waco Fire Department Lt. Keith Guillory. While filing has closed for other races, it continues through March 3 for the at-large seat.

Other school and city races in the Waco area set for May 2 include the following:

City of Hewitt

Ward 1: Wilbert Wachtendorf, incumbent

Ward 2: Bill Fuller, incumbent

Ward 2: Bob Potter and Johnny Price in a special election to fill the unexpired term of Matthew Mevis

Ward 3: Steve Fortenberry, incumbent; and Ed Passalugo

City of Bellmead

Precinct 3: James Cleveland, incumbent

Precinct 4: William B. Ridings, incumbent; and Jasmine Neal

At-Large: Gary Moore, incumbent; and Collin Kubacak

At-Large write-in: David Lebron II

City of Lacy Lakeview

Three at-large seats: Richard Lednicky, incumbent; Chuck Wilson, incumbent; Michael Hodde; and Diane Passmore

City of McGregor

Mayor Jimmy Hering, incumbent

Ward 2: Paul Allison, incumbent

Ward 4, Jeff Douglas, incumbent; and Renee Flores

City of Woodway

Ward 1, Place 1: David Mercer

At-large: David Russell

La Vega ISD

District 1: Mildred Watkins, incumbent

District 3: Brenda Rocha, incumbent

Midway ISD

Place 1: Pete Rusek, incumbent; and Pete Micus

Place 2: Susan Vick, incumbent

City of Lorena

Three at-large seats: Jeff Linnstaedter, incumbent; Kelly Yarbrough, incumbent; and Emily McKenzie

City of Mart

Three at-large seats: Zac Byrd, incumbent; Trevor Baize, incumbent; Haley Anne Pankonien, incumbent; and Ray Gonzales

