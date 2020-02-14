Filing for the May 2 city and school elections wrapped up Friday, with one last-minute filing ensuring the city of Waco will have three contested city council races.
Aubrey “Robbie” Robertson, a criminal defense attorney and former McLennan County prosecutor, filed for the District 3 council seat, which represents southwest Waco and the Castle Heights area. He will face Josh Borderud, an attorney and Plan Commission chairman, for a seat now held by John Kinnaird, who is not seeking reelection.
Robertson, a 2004 Baylor University graduate with a New York Law School degree, works for the Law Offices of Vic Feazell and serves on the board of directors for the Waco-McLennan County Bar Association.
Meanwhile, a three-way race to replace Mayor Kyle Deaver is shaping up, with District 4 Councilman Dillon Meek facing businessman and bicycle activist Dave Morrow along with fitness instructor Benny Sims.
In District 1, first-term Councilwoman Andrea Barefield will face a challenge from nightclub owner Randy Gober.
Waco ISD
The Waco Independent School District school board also has a full slate of contested races.
Incumbent at-large trustee Cary DuPuy will face a challenge from Waco Immigrants Alliance executive director Hope Balfa-Mustakim.
Jose Vidana, who was appointed last summer to the District 3 seat, has filed for election to the seat, facing community volunteer Ilda Sabido. At-large trustee Robin Houston, who was appointed last summer to fill a seat vacated by Pat Atkins, will face Waco Fire Department Lt. Keith Guillory. While filing has closed for other races, it continues through March 3 for the at-large seat.
Other school and city races in the Waco area set for May 2 include the following:
City of Hewitt
Ward 1: Wilbert Wachtendorf, incumbent
Ward 2: Bill Fuller, incumbent
Ward 2: Bob Potter and Johnny Price in a special election to fill the unexpired term of Matthew Mevis
Ward 3: Steve Fortenberry, incumbent; and Ed Passalugo
City of Bellmead
Precinct 3: James Cleveland, incumbent
Precinct 4: William B. Ridings, incumbent; and Jasmine Neal
At-large: Gary Moore, incumbent; and Collin Kubacak
At-large write-in: David Lebron II
City of Lacy Lakeview
Three at-large seats: Richard Lednicky, incumbent; Chuck Wilson, incumbent; Michael Hodde; and Diane Passmore
City of McGregor
Mayor Jimmy Hering, incumbent
Ward 2: Paul Allison, incumbent
Ward 4, Jeff Douglas, incumbent; and Renee Flores
City of Woodway
Ward 1, Place 1: David Mercer
At-large: David Russell
La Vega ISD
District 1: Mildred Watkins, incumbent
District 3: Brenda Rocha, incumbent
Midway ISD
Place 1: Pete Rusek, incumbent; and Pete Micus
Place 2: Susan Vick, incumbent
City of Lorena
Three at-large seats: Jeff Linnstaedter, incumbent; Kelly Yarbrough, incumbent; and Emily McKenzie
City of Mart
Three at-large seats: Zac Byrd, incumbent; Trevor Baize, incumbent; Haley Anne Pankonien, incumbent; and Ray Gonzales
